Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Final Status for Grizzlies-Hawks Game
Scotty Pippen Jr. got runtime in the Memphis Grizzlies' first preseason contest against the Detroit Pistons, but he'll ride the bench Saturday evening.
Per Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo, Pippen is dealing with "nagging toe soreness." Meanwhile, Ty Jerome, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jock Landale are available to face the Atlanta Hawks.
Pippen OUT Against Hawks
Last season, Pippen averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3 for Memphis.
Despite a slight decline in offensive production, his 79 appearances far exceeded either of his other two seasons in which he spent time in the G League. Safe to say, Pippen is ready to prove his worth for another season.
"I'm feeling good, man," the guard said. "Definitely (people are sleeping on us). That's been the story of the last couple years of Memphis and the story of my career, so I think people are definitely sleeping on us."
Prior to joining the NBA, Pippen earned first-team All-SEC honors during his sophomore and junior seasons at Vanderbilt in 2021 and 2022. He was a 20-point-per-game scorer during those campaigns, but the Commodores largely struggled as a collective.
The Grizzlies haven't made championship runs, but they haven't struggled, either. Perhaps the lack of results is what's fueling Pippen's upcoming season.
"I feel like everyone's excited," Pippen said. "I feel like this is our year. Last year we kind of started hot and kind of took a little dip. This year, I feel like we're all excited and ready to get to it."
Also on the Grizzlies' injury list is Ja Morant (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe), Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (knee). None of the four stars will be suiting up for preseason; Morant remains hopeful for Memphis' regular season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Against the Celtics, the Grizzlies also played without Jerome, Caldwell-Pope and Landale, who were rested. As mentioned above, they will return Saturday.
Tipoff between the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks is set for 8 p.m. EST Saturday.