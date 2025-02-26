Taylor Jenkins’ Ja Morant Statement After Grizzlies vs Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns matched up on Tuesday night for a contest that was expected to be pretty one-sided. Despite the Suns having their star duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the Grizzlies have the better all-around team, and the records prove it. However, the NBA has shown anything can happen, and it delivered with a thriller.
After Ja Morant forced overtime, the Grizzlies clawed back from a first-half deficit to capture the 151-148 win over the Suns. Eight players between the two sides finished with at least 20 points, but nobody topped the effort from Morant. Asked about his star guard after the game, Taylor Jenkins shared what made Morant so special Tuesday night.
"Give him so much credit and how proud of him I am," Jenkins said after the game. "He still took 12 threes, he was in rhythm, he was getting open shots, his teammates were trusting him even though they weren't falling he was taking them with confidence."
Even though he led the game in scoring with 29 points, it came off 25 attempts and a poor 1-12 shooting from three. However, as Jenkins went on to add, Morant remained confident, and that helped him make big plays down the stretch like the shot that forced overtime.
Still trying to get back to their winning ways, with a 3-4 record in their last seven games, the Grizzlies will have a chance at redemption against the New York Knicks on Friday. Back in January, they handed the Grizzlies a 143-106 loss.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral