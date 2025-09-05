Which Grizzlies Player Is Most Likely to Get Traded In The 2025-26 NBA Season?
The Memphis Grizzlies will look slightly different heading into the 2025-26 season, despite the team returning their All-Star duo in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant. Starting at the end of last season, the Grizzlies fired their winningest coach in franchise history in Taylor Jenkins, eventually promoting Tuomas Iisalo to the franchise's next head coach.
In the offseason, the Grizzlies shook up their roster by trading away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for two players and several draft picks. As for free agency moves, the team brought in Ty Jerome, while also handing out extensions to several key players on their roster. However, could that be all for moves for this Grizzlies team?
Looking at their current roster, this Grizzlies team has several young players who could emerge as rotation pieces for them. Players like Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and Zach Edey already have themselves solidified on this team, but the likes of Cam Spencer, Vince Williams Jr., and Cedric Coward could do so as well.
Therefore, if this team truly does pivot toward their young talent, one player stands out as someone who could be a possible trade candidate sometime next season.
Likely Trade Candidate: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Given that Caldwell-Pope is a two-time NBA Champion and the oldest player on this Grizzlies roster, there's also a chance he isn't traded since he can provide this team with much-needed veteran leadership. However, looking at all the players on this team and the clear youth direction this roster looks to be taking, Caldwell-Pope is the odd man out.
Coming off one of his worst statistical seasons as a pro with the Orlando Magic, Caldwell-Pope will be looking to bounce back in 2025-26 to be that role player that contending teams yearn for. But, with Wells and Coward waiting in the wings to emerge in their roles, the Grizzlies could actually get something for Caldwell-Pope.
Heading into his 13th NBA season, the veteran guard is set to make around $21.6 million next year, a contract that Memphis could use to go after a quality starter in return. In an ideal Caldwell-Pope trade scenario, the Grizzlies could pair him with either a young player or draft capital to go after a high-level player to add to their roster.
Looking at players in that range, that could allow Memphis to target the likes of Trey Murphy III, De'Andre Hunter, or Devin Vassell, if any of those players were to become available. But, after Memphis already shook things up with the Bane trade, it might be far-fetched to expect them to make another major deal before next offseason.
