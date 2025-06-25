Who Top Industry Mocks Have The Grizzlies Selecting In 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft is only a few hours away, as players from around the world will figure out where they will be beginning their NBA careers. Based on action around the league over the last few days, it seems as though picks being traded in the coming hours is a real possibility. However, as it stands right now, the Memphis Grizzlies will select 16th overall.
This pick comes to them from the Desmond Bane deal, when they traded the star guard to the Orlando Magic for a plethora of picks as well as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. With several directions the team can take, here's who the top industry mocks have the Grizzlies selecting 16th overall.
Looking at ESPN's mock draft with Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, they have the Grizzlies selecting Washington State wing Cedric Coward. Despite making a transfer to Duke, Coward's value skyrocketed during the draft process, as he's viewed now as a Top 20 pick. If he were to land with the Grizzlies, he could very well slot into the starting lineup and replace Bane early on.
In Yahoo Sports' mock draft by Kevin O'Connor, he has the Grizzlies selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakučionis. Standing at 6-foot-6, Jakučionis could provide the Grizzlies with another ball-handler and playmaker. He showed flashes during the Fighting Illini's NCAA Tournament run, posting 16 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds in their win against Xavier, but he needs to be a more consistent shooter.
In The Athletic's Sam Vecenie's mock draft, he has the Grizzlies landing Michigan big Danny Wolf. With Memphis potentially losing Santi Aldama this offseason, Wolf could come in and provide three-point shooting and offensive creation for the Grizzlies. Vecenie also mentioned he wouldn't be surprised to see the Grizzlies trade up.
According to CBS Sports' Kyle Boone's mock draft, he has the Grizzlies drafting South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles. One of the best defensive players in this draft class, the downside of Murray-Boyles' game is his lack of a modern offensive game. However, a pairing alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. would cause havoc against opposing teams.
