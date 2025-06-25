Grizzlies Find Desmond Bane Replacement in 2025 NBA Draft Prediction
The Memphis Grizzlies kicked off the 2025 NBA offseason with a wildly unexpected trade, sending star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. While the Grizzlies got a great return for Bane, they are now missing a star guard to pair with Ja Morant in the backcourt.
The Grizzlies could certainly still be active on the trade market to find a new second or third scorer, but with the NBA Draft on Wednesday night, their solution could fall into their lap at pick 16.
In ESPN's latest mock draft, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo predict that the Grizzlies will select Cedric Coward with the 16th pick on Wednesday night.
Coward, 21, played two seasons at Eastern Washington before transferring to Washington State, but his last year in college was cut short. The 6-foot-5 guard played just six games due to a season-ending shoulder injury, but shined in his limited opportunity. Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game with 55.7/40.0/83.9 shooting splits.
Coward has been shooting up draft boards, and his 7-foot-3 wingspan certainly helps. Coward committed to play for Duke next season, but opted to stay in the draft and is now seen as a first-round lock and potential lottery pick by many.
Coward may not be able to come in and start alongside Morant immediately if the Grizzlies were to take him, but he is the ideal player to have next to the star point guard. Coward is an incredible offensive talent with very high potential as a defender at the next level.