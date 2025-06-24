Grizzlies Listed as Potential Trade Suitor for $197 Million Star
The Memphis Grizzlies have already made one big trade in this NBA offseason, sending Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a haul of draft picks, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Cole Anthony. Some thought it may be a reset for the franchise, but it was too good of a deal, and they still want to build around Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.
The New Orleans Pelicans could also be open for business. They pulled off a trade on Tuesday, sending CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, with some draft capital being exchanged as well. But that could be just the beginning.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed teams who could be interested in a Zion Williams trade, putting the Grizzlies as the top option.
"The grit-and-grinders suddenly find themselves in need of a third (or second) scorer in the wake of the Desmond Bane trade. While there would be plenty of risks in pairing Williamson with the player drafted right behind him, Ja Morant, the reward could be incredible.
"In Williamson and Morant, Memphis would have two of the NBA's most intimidating and explosive downhill attackers. The Grizzlies also happen to have perhaps the perfect frontcourt partner for Williamson in Jaren Jackson Jr., whose spacing, shot-blocking and defensive versatility would all cover up the biggest weaknesses in Williamson's game.
"It's tough to tell where Memphis hopes to move after the Bane deal, but if the Grizzlies are eyeing a level-up and not a step back, Williamson could help make that jump—if he could ever stay healthy, of course."
The Grizzlies have pieces to move after the Bane trade, so they could try to give the Pelicans a package revolving around GG Jackson, Cole Anthony, and Santi Aldama as part of a sign and trade, as well as re-routing those draft picks to New Orleans. The Pelicans may want more than that, but Zion Williamson's trade value doesn't have a huge market around the NBA currently.
Meanwhile, a rotating frontcourt of Zion Williamson, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey could be very formidable when everyone is healthy. Staying healthy would be the gamble, though, something Williamson hasn't been able to do in his NBA career.
