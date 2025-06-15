Wild 4-Team Trade Idea Sends Kevin Durant to Knicks, $90 Million Star to Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant is bound to be traded in the coming weeks. His tenure in the desert hasn't gone as expected from a team standpoint, even if Durant has still put up incredible numbers in the latter stages of his career.
Some of the top contenders expected to trade for Durant include the Minnesota Timberwolves, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Houston Rockets. However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has proposed a wild four-team trade that ends up with the New York Knicks landing Durant.
Here are the full details of the trade, which involves the Suns, Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets.
Knicks receive: Kevin Durant (from PHO), Vince Williams (MEM)
Suns receive: OG Anunoby (NYK), 2027 protected first-round pick (MEM)
Grizzlies receive: Mikal Bridges (NYK)
Nets receive: Wizards protected 2026 first-round pick (via NYK), GG Jackson (MEM), Brandon Clarke (MEM)
"To make the money work in a deal, the Knicks would need a third team, including OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges," Pincus stated. "The machinations would be similar to how New York would acquire [Giannis] Antetokounmpo. Phoenix could take back one of Anunoby or Bridges, but not both.
"Bridges was initially sent from Phoenix to the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, so it would be poetic to return, though the Suns may prefer Anunoby and the draft compensation Bridges might yield from a third party like the Memphis Grizzlies.
"The Knicks used most of their draft capital to build the current squad with Karl-Anthony Towns and Bridges, but then Phoenix may prefer win-ready veterans instead of picks."
It's unsure if this would be worth it for the Knicks to do. A team that already lacks depth sending out two valuable starting wings in their primes and a first-round pick for a 37-year-old doesn't help them win now.
On the Grizzlies' side though, this isn't a terrible trade. GG Jackson only played in 29 games last year due to injury after a sensational rookie season, Brandon Clarke has never played in 65 games in a season, and Vince Williams is replaceable.
Getting Bridges for those pieces and a protected first would give Memphis a great starting five of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Mikal Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Zach Edey, while still having Scotty Pippen Jr., Jaylen Wells, and Jay Huff under contract. They could still bring back Santi Aldama as well.
