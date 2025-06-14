All Grizzlies

Kyrie Irving recently responded to a bold statement made by NBA legend Tracy McGrady regarding a former Memphis Grizzlies point guard

Feb 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has long been considered one of the best ball-handlers in NBA history, but seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady had a bold take when comparing past point guards to Irving's skill set. So bold, in fact, that it prompted a response out of Irving on a recent live stream.

McGrady compared Irving to Jamal Tinsley, saying the former Memphis Grizzlies guard actually had better handles than Irving in his prime. In his response to the comment, Irving emphasized the fact that he's unbothered by the comment because of the homage he tries to pay to past players with his style of play.

"When I see an OG like T-Mac come out and say, you know, 'I don't think anybody had better handles than Jamal Tinsley, even Kyrie', it doesn't bother me because I'm a mix of all the great players that came before me. I wouldn't be who I am without watching the guys that came before me, right I just took it to a whole different place. When it comes to every portion of my game, I feel like I try my best to pay homage to all the great ones that came before me," Irving said.

"I know he's talking about one of the guys that he's seen that has better handles, but I just don't think he has the same movement," Irving added. "Jamal Tinsley was not moving like me. I don't think anybody moves like me. I think we have similarities, others have similarities and they've advanced different things. I play like I grew up outside, which I did. I grew up like I played on the playground, I just happened to make it to the league."

