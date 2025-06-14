Knicks To Interview Former 56-Win Coach For Vacancy
The New York Knicks had their most successful season since the year 2000, but it still resulted in a six-game series loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. While you can argue that New York had the more talented roster, it was evident that Indiana out-coached them and won the chess match to advance to the NBA Finals.
Following their elimination, the Knicks made a move that has drawn mixed opinions when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. While there were high highs with Thibodeau, there were also low lows that came out during the postseason. As the Knicks have made headlines requesting interviews with current coaches, a new report indicates a pair of candidates are set to interview.
According to The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Knicks are set to bring in former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown. Both coaches were fired this past regular season, with Jenkins' firing coming as a surprise to many given the timing.
Jenkins served as the head coach for the Grizzlies across six seasons and 464 games, becoming the winningest coach in Memphis history. Jenkins led the Grizzlies to 56 wins during the 2021-22 season, leading the team to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.
Taking the jump from the Grizzlies to the pressure of coaching the Knicks would be significant for Jenkins, but the fact of the matter remains that he's one of the top coaching candidates this cycle. An interview is just one step, but that means there's a chance Jenkins could be heading into the 2025-26 season at the helm of one of the most prominent franchises in all of sports.
