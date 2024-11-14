Yuki Kawamura and Rui Hachimura Moment in Lakers-Grizzlies Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies don't like each other. However, that doesn't mean every single player on the team dislikes one another, specifically Yuki Kawamura and Rui Hachimura.
Yuki Kawamura and Rui Hachimura are the only two Japanese players in the NBA right now. The two have never shared a moment together on the court, until today. Before the Lakers faced off against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, Kawamura and Hachimura embraced on the court in a moment that went viral.
The NBA's Instagram posted the moment, gathering over 60,000 likes within an hour. The NBA's Twitter account also posted their meeting, which also gathered an additional 150,000 views withina n hour.
Kawamura became a social media phenomenon in the preseason because of his passing capabilities and also due to being the shortest player in the NBA. It feels like anywhere Kawamura goes, there's a massive fanbase behind him. Even when Kawamura was playing in Portland against the Trail Blazers, fans in the crowd erupted in cheers when made a basket. It was a surreal moment, especially considering Portland was down 43 points at the time.
Kawamura is only averaging 3.3 minutes a game in the eight games he's played for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. Regardless, every moment he steps on the court is one that NBA fans around the world love to watch.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral