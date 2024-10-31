All Grizzlies

Yuki Kawamura Moment in Grizzlies Game Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura had a special moment.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) dribbles during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) dribbles during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura is already a fan favorite. Receiving a two-way contract after spending the preseason on an Exhibit 10 deal, Kawamura has appeared in three games at the NBA level this season. While he has yet to score his first NBA points, missing all three of his field goal attempts, Kawamura has gotten a strong reaction from the crowd every time he checks into a game.

A superstar in Japan, Kawamura has a large fanbase that is now following his career in the NBA. The 5-foot-8 guard recently had a special moment with Grizzlies fans when they were chanting for him to enter the game against the Orlando Magic.

With the Grizzlies on their way to a win, fans in FedExForum started chanting, “We want Yuki.”

Head coach Taylor Jenkins subbed the 23-year-old guard into the game, which received a loud ovation from fans in attendance.

This moment went viral, tallying over 7.3 million views on Bleacher Report’s Instagram post. As previously mentioned, Kawamura has a large fanbase, and a lot of his NBA moments have gone viral online.

Yuki Kawamura
The G League season is beginning soon, and Kawamura will likely spend a lot of time with the Memphis Hustle. Until then, NBA fans can expect to see the young guard get limited minutes at the end of games that are already decided. 

