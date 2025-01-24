Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Pelicans
On Friday night, two of the hottest teams in the Western Conference face off in a battle to determine who has the longest winning streak in the conference. While many expect the third-seeded Memphis Grizzlies to be a part of that conversation, no one expected the 14th-seeded New Orleans Pelicans to be as well.
After dealing with a plethora of injuries for a majority fo the season, the Grizzlies almost have all of their key players fully healthy.
The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Zach Edey as available against the New Orleans Pelicans for Friday night's game, but he will be wearing a face mask due to a nasal fracture.
While Edey has dealt with numerous injuries this season, his nasal fracture isn't one that has kept him out of any games so far. Through the 30 games Edey has played this season, he's averaging 9.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 58/38/63 shooting from the field.
While Edey has been an impactful presence on the court, he hasn't had a dominating performance since December 26 against the Toronto Raptors, where he put up 21 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Regardless, the Grizzlies have won 5 out of their last 6 games, which is all that matters.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. EST on Friday.
