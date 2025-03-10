Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Suns
Coming off a close win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back to take on the star-studded Phoenix Suns at home. Monday's matchup will feature some exciting NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Ja Morant, but each team's supporting cast has taken a hit.
The Grizzlies are already playing without star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and now their frontcourt has suffered another injury.
The Grizzlies are listing standout rookie center Zach Edey as questionable against the Suns on Monday due to right ankle soreness.
Edey, 22, is averaging 9.2 points 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in just 20.9 minutes per game this season, shooting 57.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. The 7-foot-4 phenom has been one of the league's best rookies this season and has been huge for Memphis' depleted frontcourt depth.
The Grizzlies are already 3-0 against the Suns this season, and having Edey available for Monday's meeting would give Memphis a much better shot of sweeping the series.
Edey has already missed 14 games this season but has not been sidelined at all in 2025. With Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama already ruled out while Edey and Brandon Clarke are questionable, there is a serious chance that the Grizzlies have almost no rotational big men available for Monday's game.
The Grizzlies and Suns face off at 8 p.m. EST on Monday in Memphis.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral