All Grizzlies

Zach Edey's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Suns

The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Zach Edey on the injury report against the Phoenix Suns

Logan Struck

Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) wears a face mask in the first half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) wears a face mask in the first half against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off a close win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, the Memphis Grizzlies are heading into the second leg of a back-to-back to take on the star-studded Phoenix Suns at home. Monday's matchup will feature some exciting NBA stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Ja Morant, but each team's supporting cast has taken a hit.

The Grizzlies are already playing without star forward Jaren Jackson Jr., and now their frontcourt has suffered another injury.

The Grizzlies are listing standout rookie center Zach Edey as questionable against the Suns on Monday due to right ankle soreness.

Edey, 22, is averaging 9.2 points 7.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in just 20.9 minutes per game this season, shooting 57.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc. The 7-foot-4 phenom has been one of the league's best rookies this season and has been huge for Memphis' depleted frontcourt depth.

The Grizzlies are already 3-0 against the Suns this season, and having Edey available for Monday's meeting would give Memphis a much better shot of sweeping the series.

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) talks with guard Ja Morant (12)
Jan 22, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) talks with guard Ja Morant (12) during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Edey has already missed 14 games this season but has not been sidelined at all in 2025. With Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama already ruled out while Edey and Brandon Clarke are questionable, there is a serious chance that the Grizzlies have almost no rotational big men available for Monday's game.

The Grizzlies and Suns face off at 8 p.m. EST on Monday in Memphis.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News