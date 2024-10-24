All Grizzlies

Zach Edey's One-Word Ja Morant Statement After NBA Debut

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz in their NBA season opener.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant high fives center Zach Edey at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant high fives center Zach Edey at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies were back in action on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. This was the NBA season opener for both teams, and it was an exciting game that went down to the wire.

Moving to 1-0 on the season, Memphis won a 126-124 thriller over Utah. Among other things, this game was the long awaited injury return of Ja Morant, who played just nine games last season due to injury and suspension.

Tallying 22 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and one steal, Morant also scored an incredible basket in the clutch to help seal this victory for Memphis.

This game was also the NBA debut of ninth overall pick Zach Edey. Fouling out in just under 15 minutes, Edey tallied five points and five rebounds in his debut.

The Morant-Edey connection is one fans are excited about, and the Grizzlies rookie delivered a one-word statement after the game on this pairing.

Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey called it 'fun' to be on the floor when Morant is orchestrating offense.”

Ja Morant and Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks with center Zach Edey (14) during a time-out during the second half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While Edey did not have a strong showing in his NBA debut, the Grizzlies secured a win which is all that matters.

The Grizzlies will look to stay unbeaten when they face the Houston Rockets on Friday in their second game.

