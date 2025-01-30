All Grizzlies

Zach Edey's Status for Grizzlies vs Rockets Game

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 27, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) looks up during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
If there's one team that seems to have the Memphis Grizzlies' number this season, it's the Houston Rockets.

Houston currently has a 3-0 regular season series lead over the Grizzlies with a chance to sweep it tonight. Fortunately for Memphis, the team will be as healthy as they've been all season, despite having a few key players listed on their injury report.

One of those key players is starting center Zach Edey.

The Memphis Grizzlies listed Zach Edey as available against the Houston Rockets, but he will have to wear a face mask as he deals with a nasal fracture.

Edey has dealt with a decent amount of injuries during his rookie year with the Grizzlies, currently missing 14 out of the team's 47 games. Through the 33 games that Edey has played, he's averaged 9.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 58/39/66. On Saturday night against the Jazz, Edey had one of his best games of the season, putting up 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks on 63/67/88 shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies big man has been both a fantastic floor spacer, but also a defender and enforcer for the team. While his numbers may not pop off the page just yet, expect to be a huge player within the next couple of seasons as he plays along with Ja Morant.

The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Houston Rockets at 9:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.

