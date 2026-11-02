Cam Boozer becomes fastest player in NBA history to reach this benchmark

It's still very early. But Cam Boozer has put together a historical rookie season thus far.

The former No. 3 overall pick was dominant again in the Memphis Grizzlies' 31-point win over the lowly Sacramento Kings. He scored a season-high 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting, hauling in nine rebounds with three assists. He made three of his seven 3-point attempts and canned all eight of his free throws.

As a result, the 19-year-old became the fastest player in NBA History to reach 100-plus points, 50-plus rebounds and 25-plus assists, accomplishing that feat in just six games.

Cam Boozer becomes the fastest player since 1960 to reach:



100+ PTS

50+ REB

25+ AST pic.twitter.com/gQrdn6hDFf — Real App (@realapp) November 1, 2026

The Grizzlies are the last unbeaten NBA Team, and Cam Boozer is a huge reason why:

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not the Philadelphia 76ers. Not the San Antonio Spurs. Not the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics or New York Knicks (who were winless after three games).

It's the Memphis Grizzlies who are the NBA's last unbeaten squad.

In fairness, their strength of schedule was fairly light. They have beaten the Kings (by a combined 42 points) and Jazz (by a combined 25 points) twice as well as the Golden State Warriors. They also handed the Portland Trail Blazers their first-and-only loss of the season to date on Thursday, closing a four-game road trip with a 21-point win.

Boozer has been arguably the biggest reason why.

Of course, Ty Jerome has been a massive reason as to why, as have Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells, among others.

But Boozer is one of six players averaging a double-double. Through six games, he's averaging of 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 36.8 percent from 3-point range and 96.6 percent from the charity stripe. If the season ended today, he would be the only qualified rookie in history to average at least 17.5-10.5-5.5 as a rookie.

Not to mention, he recently became the second-youngest player to ever record a triple-double.

Their schedule doesn't necessarily get any heavier either. They face New Orleans on Monday, the shorthanded Pacers and Thunder on Wednesday and Friday, followed by the Raptors, Nuggets, Pelicans (again), Nets and Wizards.

That's a relatively favorable stretch -- especially for Boozer as he continues to establish himself ahead of the pack very early into the Rookie of the Year race, even with several other rookies contributing for their teams.

If the voters are assessing overall impact on winning, and not just shots taken, he would seem to have a very good chance.