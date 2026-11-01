The Grizzlies May Not Be Done Winning Anytime Soon

Few saw this coming, but maybe they should have.

Nearly all of the projections of the Memphis Grizzlies, whether for fun or profit, had them winning fewer than 30 games this season. Some didn't even have them winning more than 25, which was the Grizzlies' final total in 2025-26, when they had just about everything go wrong.

The disruptions included Ja Morant's assorted injuries and controversies, Zach Edey needing more surgery after the Grizzlies went 7-3 when he played, Jaren Jackson Jr. being traded, and 31 diffferent players getting run at some point. Total chaos. No continuity.

And yet many expected the same to happen again?

Well, if they did, they're way wrong, at least so far.

After a 136-105 rout of the Sacramento Kings, the Grizzlies are 6-0. They are getting major contributions from both new and returning players, whether it was Ty Jerome's blazing scoring stretch to start the season, or Cam Boozer doing things that no teenage rookie, not even LeBron James, has before. Add to that Cedric Coward's leap, Edey's availability and Jaylen Wells's consistency, and maybe the Grizzlies need to be taken seriously.

Oct 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) reacts during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what will the critics cite now to challenge the Grizzlies' viability?

Likely, it will be the schedule.

The Grizzlies' wins have come against Utah (two), Sacramento (two), Golden State and Portland.

It should be noted that the Warriors are 3-2 and the Blazers are 4-0 in games against teams other than against Memphis. But yes, the Jazz and Kings have been dreadful, with just one combined victory between them. Sacramento was expected to be this awful; the Jazz were widely seen as above Memphis's level, but their rookie (Darryn Peterson) hasn't broken through like Boozer yet, and Memphis has actually been healthier (Jackson Jr. is out a while, but he's on the Jazz now).

And here's the thing:

Memphis's schedule isn't about to get much tougher for a while.

The Grizzlies's next game? That's Monday, at home, against the 2-4 New Orleans Pelicans, the first of two matchups with New Orleans in the first two weeks of November.

In between those games, the Grizzlies face the Pacers, Thunder, Raptors and Nuggets -- on its face, that appears to be four playoff contenders.

Ah, but look deeper.

Indiana is without Tyrese Haliburton.

Oklahoma City is without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

Toronto is without Kawhi Leonard.

As of now, Denver is reasonably healthy.

But then, after the second Pelicans game, Memphis faces Brooklyn and Washington, which would seem to be winnable.

Oct 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (3) dribbles as Sacramento Kings guard Emanuel Sharp (34) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are Double-Digits Possible?

So how far can this streak go?

That largely depends on the Grizzlies' own health. Because, at the moment, there's not a lot to pick at. The Grizzlies are first in the NBA in net rating (14.3), just ahead of Houston. That includes first in offensive rating and defensive rating. And that's with Jerome, Boozer and Edey each missing a game apiece. They seem to have a sustainable strategy: the ball is moving, and the rebounding has been elite.

If there are no lengthy absences, this could be a lengthy win streak.

Which is impressive, regardless of who's on the other side.