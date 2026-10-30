Cameron Boozer Breaks LeBron's Record in Historic Start
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Did the Memphis Grizzlies forget how to lose?
With the Grizzlies pouncing to their first 5-0 start since 2014-15, Memphis hasn’t been this hot since Z-Bo was roaming the paint.
The Grizzlies starting point guard Ty Jerome has made headlines by lighting up the league to the tune of 26 PPG, good enough to earn him the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week award.
While Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer is doing things no player has ever done before.
6 Facts About Cameron Boozer's Record-Breaking Start to Career
1. 2nd-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double, doing so at the age of 19 years and 103 days. The only player younger than Boozer to achieve this feat is Josh Giddey, at the age of 19 years and 84 days, via ESPN Insights.
2. 2nd rookie in NBA history to start 5-0 while averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game, joining Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984-85, via ESPN Insights.
2. 1st teenager in NBA history to begin career 5-0 as a starter, via Real App.
4. Youngest player in NBA history to get a triple-double in a win, via Law Murray.
5. 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double before losing a game, joining Oscar Robertson, who posted a triple-double in a win in his NBA debut on October 19, 1960, via Opta Stats.
Bonus Fun Fact!
6. Youngest frontcourt player to record a triple double, passing LeBron James.
How Boozer Became Youngest Frontcourt Player to Post Triple Double
The pull-up three is already enough of a threat for Boozer where defenses should stop leaving him open. Boozer can counter with the pump and drive or move downhill in transition to the rack for the tough lay-in; his biggest area for growth is raising his 2P% in the paint by fine-tuning his touch shots, which should come with time and reps.
Peak Shaq couldn't make free throws, but that wouldn't stop all thirty teams from signing up for his services; even Superman has a kryptonite.
Boozer is a high-processing basketball machine who's often the best player and best decision maker in nearly every game he plays, winning most games along the way. The good thing for Boozer is that he can actually realistically develop his weaknesses away, continually improving his all-around game. He'll be a skilled forward who can shoot, handle, drive, pass, rebound, and anticipate steals for a long time, and he's shown to be the type of player who's hungry to keep improving, to keep winning.
Posting 18 PTS, 12 AST, and 12 REB, what stands out first is the number of assists. Boozer is already grabbing boards and executing actions to secure a near-nightly double double; dishing out double-digit assists on top takes his game’s impact for his team to another level. Scoring on an absurd 83% TS% rate makes the efficient production even sweeter.
Boozer scored or created at least 42+ PTS in this one through his 0.5 decision making super powers along with having the skills to execute those quick decisions.
@Polarfall notes below how quickly Boozer makes the choice to dribble, pass, or shoot, following the “0.5-rule” defined by Gregg Popovich and epitomized by the likes of Steph Curry. Deciding quickly to attack with the drive, attack with the shot, or move the ball with the pass leaves the defense constantly scrambling.
Boozer’s combination of shooting, ball control, and pristine playmaking vision mixed with his feel to decide how to leverage those attributes into advantages for his team are some of the things that make him a reliable offensive engine; he's a one-man offensive hub due to his role versatility.
The Grizzlies can run most plays while putting the ball in Boozer’s hands during the action and odds are he will create a good look, over and over again, especially when at the elbow, top of the key, or downhill with a head of steam to the rack.
Boozer is one of the few power forwards alive who can operate either end of a pick-and-roll; duck under the screen at your own peril.
The next Grizzlies era isn’t around the corner; it’s already started.
With Boozer already breaking out as a real hub on offense, a team-first decision maker and a rebounding force on both ends, the Rookie power forward is already living up to the hype. Racking up 5 wins, no losses, and a box score filled out nighty under his belt, the sky is the limit for Memphis’ new face of the franchise.
Contending for Rookie of the Year while making Memphis competitive enough to carve out an All-Star case in Year 1 isn't far-fetched; if anything, it’s pre-written, only awaiting Boozer to fulfill his basketball destiny.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK