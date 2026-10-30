Did the Memphis Grizzlies forget how to lose?

With the Grizzlies pouncing to their first 5-0 start since 2014-15, Memphis hasn’t been this hot since Z-Bo was roaming the paint.

The Grizzlies starting point guard Ty Jerome has made headlines by lighting up the league to the tune of 26 PPG, good enough to earn him the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week award.

While Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer is doing things no player has ever done before.

6 Facts About Cameron Boozer's Record-Breaking Start to Career

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (8) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. 2nd-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple double, doing so at the age of 19 years and 103 days. The only player younger than Boozer to achieve this feat is Josh Giddey, at the age of 19 years and 84 days, via ESPN Insights.

2. 2nd rookie in NBA history to start 5-0 while averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game, joining Hakeem Olajuwon in 1984-85, via ESPN Insights.

2. 1st teenager in NBA history to begin career 5-0 as a starter, via Real App.

4. Youngest player in NBA history to get a triple-double in a win, via Law Murray.

5. 2nd player in NBA history to record a triple-double before losing a game, joining Oscar Robertson, who posted a triple-double in a win in his NBA debut on October 19, 1960, via Opta Stats.

Bonus Fun Fact!

6. Youngest frontcourt player to record a triple double, passing LeBron James.

Why Cam Boozer is Best #1 Pick Bet in 2026 NBA Draft



"One-of-one offensive engine prospect" - @beyondtheRK



"Makes offense easier for everyone with his ability to draw attention, pass, run P&R, screen... really special" - @bgeis_bird



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 pic.twitter.com/dZriGI1B7x — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) April 11, 2026

How Boozer Became Youngest Frontcourt Player to Post Triple Double

Oct 29, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) talks to reporters after a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pull-up three is already enough of a threat for Boozer where defenses should stop leaving him open. Boozer can counter with the pump and drive or move downhill in transition to the rack for the tough lay-in; his biggest area for growth is raising his 2P% in the paint by fine-tuning his touch shots, which should come with time and reps.

Peak Shaq couldn't make free throws, but that wouldn't stop all thirty teams from signing up for his services; even Superman has a kryptonite.

Boozer is a high-processing basketball machine who's often the best player and best decision maker in nearly every game he plays, winning most games along the way. The good thing for Boozer is that he can actually realistically develop his weaknesses away, continually improving his all-around game. He'll be a skilled forward who can shoot, handle, drive, pass, rebound, and anticipate steals for a long time, and he's shown to be the type of player who's hungry to keep improving, to keep winning.

"HE'S JUST A ROOKIE!" 🤩



Cameron Boozer put up 18 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists vs. the Blazers to become the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. pic.twitter.com/aRZu58H1uK — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) October 30, 2026

Posting 18 PTS, 12 AST, and 12 REB, what stands out first is the number of assists. Boozer is already grabbing boards and executing actions to secure a near-nightly double double; dishing out double-digit assists on top takes his game’s impact for his team to another level. Scoring on an absurd 83% TS% rate makes the efficient production even sweeter.

Boozer scored or created at least 42+ PTS in this one through his 0.5 decision making super powers along with having the skills to execute those quick decisions.

@Polarfall notes below how quickly Boozer makes the choice to dribble, pass, or shoot, following the “0.5-rule” defined by Gregg Popovich and epitomized by the likes of Steph Curry. Deciding quickly to attack with the drive, attack with the shot, or move the ball with the pass leaves the defense constantly scrambling.

Boozer always thinking 0.5sec quicker/earlier.

One timing ahead of next plays.

Consider teammates potential moving route as passer.



Dream player to me, as team play based impact. pic.twitter.com/eFhg7cvoyU — Skyfall (@polarfall) October 30, 2026

Boozer’s combination of shooting, ball control, and pristine playmaking vision mixed with his feel to decide how to leverage those attributes into advantages for his team are some of the things that make him a reliable offensive engine; he's a one-man offensive hub due to his role versatility.

The Grizzlies can run most plays while putting the ball in Boozer’s hands during the action and odds are he will create a good look, over and over again, especially when at the elbow, top of the key, or downhill with a head of steam to the rack.

Boozer is one of the few power forwards alive who can operate either end of a pick-and-roll; duck under the screen at your own peril.

guarding the cam boozer invert ball screen like he's ben simmons (twice in two consecutive HC possessions!) is also a choice. this one is certainly incorrect https://t.co/wJFfNYp16J pic.twitter.com/b2fiWVutZe — Ben Pfeifer (@bjpf_) October 30, 2026

The next Grizzlies era isn’t around the corner; it’s already started.

With Boozer already breaking out as a real hub on offense, a team-first decision maker and a rebounding force on both ends, the Rookie power forward is already living up to the hype. Racking up 5 wins, no losses, and a box score filled out nighty under his belt, the sky is the limit for Memphis’ new face of the franchise.

Contending for Rookie of the Year while making Memphis competitive enough to carve out an All-Star case in Year 1 isn't far-fetched; if anything, it’s pre-written, only awaiting Boozer to fulfill his basketball destiny.