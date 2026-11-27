The Memphis Grizzlies (14-5) and Minnesota Timberwolves (14-5) meet for the second of three matchups in 2026-2027, with the T-Wolves having won the first bout six days ago, 104-95.

Last season, the T-Wolves won three of the four matchups against the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are 56-61 all-time in the regular season against the T-Wolves, including 33-25 at home and 23-36 on the road.

The winner of this NBA Cup game will win Group B and advance to the knockout rounds of the in-season tournament.

The Grizzlies, who are already without Cameron Boozer, Jerami Grant, GG Jackson and Scotty Pippen Jr., could also be without their starting centers, Zach Edey, currently a game-time decision to play.

The Timberwolves, who were already missing Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo and Jaylen Clark, will now also be without LaMelo Ball, who rolled his ankle in their last game, a 113-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, averaging 25.1 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds, going up against Clippers point guard Darius Garland, who is putting up 21.3 points, 6.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are most recently coming off a, 115-97, win against the Los Angeles Clippers. In that game, Jaylen Wells finished with 19 points, six rebounds, and a steal, while Ty Jerome contributed 17 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals and Cedric Coward finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m. CST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM, ABC24 (Memphis), DAZN-MIN (Minnesota)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 570 AM, 830 AM (Minnesota)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +2.5 (-110), T-Wolves -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +128, T-Wolves -152

Total points scored: 219.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over LA Clippers: "I would say, when you look at the shooting percentages from the Clippers, 38 percent field goals, 20 percent threes, I thought we did a really good job contesting, not allowing them to get to their spots.'

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Kris Murray

TIMBERWOLVES

G Ayo Dosunmu

G Terrence Shannon Jr.

C Rudy Gobert

F Jaden McDaniels

F Jonathan Kuminga

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Game-time decision - Ankle

Isaiah Stewart: Available - Hip

Cameron Boozer: Out - Ankle

Jerami Grant: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

TIMBERWOLVES

LaMelo Ball: Out - Ankle

Jaylen Clark: Out - Hamstring

Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee

Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles