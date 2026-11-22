Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters
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The Memphis Grizzlies (12-4) and Minnesota Timberolves (11-5) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Timberwolves won all four matchups against the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies are 56-60 all-time in the regular season against the Warriors, including 33-25 at home and 23-35 on the road.
One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, who is averaging 25.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists, going up against T-Wolves point guard LaMelo Ball, averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
Most recently, the Warriors are coming off a, 102-99, loss to the New York Knicks, while the Grizzlies are coming off a, 126-98, win against the Golden State Warriors.
In that game, Jaylen Wells finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Coward contributed 19 points of his own, to go along with four assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:00 p.m. CST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM (Memphis), DAZN-MIN (Minnesota)
Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 830 AM (Minnesota)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +5.5 (-104), T-Wolves -5.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +190, T-Wolves -230
Total points scored: 229.5 (over -106, under -114)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over Warriors: "Especially the first half, I had a very divided opinion about the possessions we had because I thought we had some of the best disruption we've had in a long time, we're getting a lot of deflections, we were executing our pick-and-roll coverages. Guys looked very good, moving very well with their feet."
"And then there were a couple of things in the first half that we did a poor job of, so there was a huge contrast. We allowed guys to get to their strong hand all the way to the rim, we put them on the free throw line and we gave them second shot opportunities."
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Taylor Hendricks
T-WOLVES
G LaMelo Ball
G Ayo Dosunmu
C Rudy Gobert
F Jaden McDaniels
F Jonathan Kuminga
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ty Jerome: Available - Hip
Cameron Boozer: Out - Ankle
Jerami Grant: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back
GG Jackson: Out - Foot
Javon Small: Out - Personal (Two-Way)
T-WOLVES
Isaiah Evans: Available - Illness
Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee
Jaylen Clark: Out - Hamstring
Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket