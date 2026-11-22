The Memphis Grizzlies (12-4) and Minnesota Timberolves (11-5) meet for the first of three matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Timberwolves won all four matchups against the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 56-60 all-time in the regular season against the Warriors, including 33-25 at home and 23-35 on the road.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, who is averaging 25.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists, going up against T-Wolves point guard LaMelo Ball, averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Most recently, the Warriors are coming off a, 102-99, loss to the New York Knicks, while the Grizzlies are coming off a, 126-98, win against the Golden State Warriors.

In that game, Jaylen Wells finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, while Cedric Coward contributed 19 points of his own, to go along with four assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:00 p.m. CST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM (Memphis), DAZN-MIN (Minnesota)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 830 AM (Minnesota)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +5.5 (-104), T-Wolves -5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +190, T-Wolves -230

Total points scored: 229.5 (over -106, under -114)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over Warriors: "Especially the first half, I had a very divided opinion about the possessions we had because I thought we had some of the best disruption we've had in a long time, we're getting a lot of deflections, we were executing our pick-and-roll coverages. Guys looked very good, moving very well with their feet."

"And then there were a couple of things in the first half that we did a poor job of, so there was a huge contrast. We allowed guys to get to their strong hand all the way to the rim, we put them on the free throw line and we gave them second shot opportunities."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Taylor Hendricks

T-WOLVES

G LaMelo Ball

G Ayo Dosunmu

C Rudy Gobert

F Jaden McDaniels

F Jonathan Kuminga

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ty Jerome: Available - Hip

Cameron Boozer: Out - Ankle

Jerami Grant: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

Javon Small: Out - Personal (Two-Way)

T-WOLVES

Isaiah Evans: Available - Illness

Anthony Edwards: Out - Knee

Jaylen Clark: Out - Hamstring

Donte DiVincenzo: Out - Achilles