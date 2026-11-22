The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 at Target Center.

It was Memphis' first road loss of the season. Offense was hard to come by for the Grizzlies after the first quarter, as Minnesota played lockdown defense. Cam Boozer's absence was also felt.

Here is a look at two winners and three losers from the game.

Loser: No answer for Minnesota defense

Memphis struggled to create good looks, and it led to a tough night shooting the ball. The Grizzlies shot 42.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from three. Multiple factors contributed to the offensive struggle, but Minnesota's defense has to be given credit. The length of Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga in front of Rudy Gobert's rim protection gave Memphis problems.

Even LaMelo Ball and Terrance Shannon Jr. played with good effort and did not make things easy for the Grizzlies. Another factor was the absence of Cam Boozer. The rookie's ability to create for both himself and others was severely missed.

Loser: Second quarter

Memphis got off to a good start in the first quarter, making shots and forcing turnovers on defense. That flipped in the second quarter when Minnesota held the Grizzlies to just 12 points after Memphis scored 34 in the first.

Cam Boozer's absence was felt most in the lack of creation and quality ball movement, particularly in this quarter. The offense hit a wall, and Memphis struggled to create quality looks. For the Timberwolves, Jaden McDaniels and Terrance Shannon Jr. got going in the quarter, combining to score 14 of Minnesota's 28 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

To make matters worse, the Grizzlies followed up the quarter with a 16-point third quarter. Memphis' fast start in the first was immediately countered by the Timberwolves, and they never gave up the lead.

Winner: Cedric Coward

Coward got off to a fast start with 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. He finished the night with 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. His impact on both ends as a shooter, secondary handler, rebounder and defender continues to be noticeable.

Cedric Coward for three and it's down to a 7 point game pic.twitter.com/dEQBHHyO5i — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) November 22, 2026

Winner: Forcing turnovers

Memphis forced 23 Minnesota turnovers, and that was a reason why the Grizzlies only lost by nine despite scoring under 100 points. Unfortunately for Memphis, it scored just 23 points off the Timberwolves turnovers.

Loser: Jaylen Wells

Jaylen Wells has been consistent all season, so a bad performance is not anything to worry about. He shot just 3-for-11 from the field in an eight-point night.