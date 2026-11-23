Imagine, prior to the season, seeing this on ESPN.com in a story projecting the 2026-27 Western Conference All-Star roster:

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies

The Worldwide Leader spotlighting someone from what it has always treated like an NBA outpost, the smallest of small markets, which only seems to get their attention when the since-gone Ja Morant is embroiled in controversy or there's chatter about moving the franchise.

And imagine that someone being a 29-year-old who is already on his fifth NBA franchise, and is making under $10 million this season, piloting a team that was supposed to win fewer than 30 games but is 12-5.

But there Jerome is, one of 12 players that ESPN has as a leader for All-Star honors, right there with Wemby, Luka, Cooper, KD, Steph, SGA and others who are known by one name. If you said Ty to an NBA fan, they might think of Lawson, or that it's short for Tyrese Maxey.

Here is the case made:

Barring a rash of injuries, there won't be many spots for first-time selections in the West. Even so, Jerome will be hard to snub if he and Memphis continue this surprising run. The 29-year-old guard hasn't previously been a serious All-Star candidate during a circuitous career that has included multiple stops in the G League, but he has exploded onto the scene as the leading scorer for the NBA's second-ranked offense.



The Grizzlies have emerged as the league's most pleasant surprise thanks to innovative coach Tuomas Iisalo, a strong rookie campaign from Cameron Boozer and vital contributions from the NBA's highest-scoring bench. Jerome stands out within that impressive collective, averaging a career-high 24.8 points per game while ranking in the top 20 leaguewide by PER. ESPN.com

All of that is true, and Jerome has been a remarkable story, even if more should have seen this coming, since he was scoring as a rampant rate late last season, after finally returning from injury. Few noticed, not only because it was a player for Memphis, but also because the Grizzlies weren't really competing for anything but lottery odds.

So give Jerome credit.

And it's nice that ESPN.com did.

But then look deeper -- deeper even than some of his three-point launches -- and maybe he's not the one who should be representing the Grizzlies in Phoenix in February.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer (27) reacts with forward Cedric Coward (23) and guard Ty Jerome (2) during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Metrics Suggest Others

Jerome clears all other Memphis scorers by eight points and, even though he's tailed off lately, his shooting efficiency is still solid, considering his volume. (He's got 46/38/90 splits.)

And his net rating (+10.2) is excellent, slightly above that of the overall team (+8.9, which is fourth in the NBA). But it's actually fourth among the Grizzlies' regular starters, with defensive stalwart Zach Edey at an absurd +20.1, Cedric Coward at +14.7 and Jaylen Wells at +11.2.

The Grizzlies' starting group has actually performed better, on aggregate, with Cam Spencer in at point guard for Jerome, as Spencer (for all his shooting prowess) has been more of a distributor -- especially when it comes to keeping Edey involved.

There's no chance Wells or Spencer will make an All-Star team and Edey won't get noticed for that honor until he fully flourishes offensively, even if the past two seasons have shown how he's the guy who most holds the defense together.

But you can make the case that Jerome is more easily replaceable for Memphis than Edey, Coward or Cameron Boozer. The Grizzlies are 2-5 in the last seven games Jerome has played; they're 5-0 when he's out.

Memphis looked lost against Minnesota (admittedly a top-rated defense) with Boozer out on Saturday. Coward has only missed one game, and the Grizzlies won it, but he's so valuable in so many ways that an extended absence would be problematic.

Would either Boozer or Coward get consideration, if Jerome tails off some and the Grizzlies keep winning? Maybe Boozer, because of the Duke background and the novelty of him being so mature and impactful teenager; still, it isn't the voters' norm to reward a rookie so early. (Blake Griffin got in, but his game was flashier; not even LeBron James was chosen in his first season). And Coward? His persona and game are quiet, even if the winning from it should ring loud.

So maybe it is Jerome or bust. And the Grizzlies should take what they can get.

Even if the reality is different.