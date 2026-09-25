Grizzlies cut D'Angelo Russell, with roster trimming to go
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After trading the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, it is now official that the Memphis Grizzlies will not be replacing him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft.
Ja Morant is gone, of course -- dealt to Portland -- and now so is D'Angelo Russell, who was waived by the Grizzlies before ever wearing their jersey. This was done in advance of Monday's media day in Memphis and the training camp that begins Tuesday in Nashville.
Russell was acquired along with a second-round pick, and a second-round draft swap, from the Washington Wizards in early July -- and it was always the draft assets that were most interesting to Memphis. While Russell has been a high-volume scorer at times in his career, he's never been much of a defender, and he's now 30, not really a fit for a rebuilding team.
The Grizzlies also have plenty of guards, even after Morant's departure.
That includes Ty Jerome, who was a high-volume scorer in his own right when he returned from injury late last season; defensive specialist Scotty Pippen Jr.; sharpshooter Cam Spencer; and former first-round pick Walter Clayton, Jr., who was acquired from Utah as part of the Jaren Jackson Jr. deal. Javon Small, a rookie find last season, also flashed in summer league and may get a longer look. So might Jordan Hawkins, a shooter recently brought in from New Orleans.
And that doesn't include Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward, both of whom could see some time in the backcourt in bigger lineups, as Zach Edey returns at center and rookie Cameron Boozer and veteran Jerami Grant join the front line.
That's a lot of bodies, so Russell never really made sense.
Maybe a fit elsewhere
Russell, who has already played for five teams, should get an opportunity with another, though it's hard to see him being a starter again for a contender.
The last two seasons, the Ohio State product has really struggled from long range in more limited action, closer to 30 percent than his prior flirtations with 40 percent. And he hasn't gotten better on defense, which makes it almost impossible for him to be a closer.
A team like Miami or Orlando that is looking for quick offense off the bench may take a look; Detroit also needs secondary scoring. Memphis is in a different place, building an offense around Boozer and a defense around Edey, and seeing how their young guards sort out.
As for Memphis, the Grizzlies aren't done trimming. They still have 17 guaranteed contracts, which will create competition if they all get to camp.
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Ethan has covered all major sports -- in South Florida and beyond -- since 1996 and is one of the longest-tenured fully credentialed members of the Miami Heat. He has covered, in total, more than 30 NBA Finals, Super Bowls, World Series and Stanley Cup Finals. After working full-time for the Miami Herald, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Bleacher Report and several other outlets, he founded the Five Reasons Sports Network in 2019 and began hosting the Five on the Floor podcast as part of that network. The podcast is regularly among the most downloaded one-team focused NBA podcasts in the nation, and the network is the largest independent sports outlet in South Florida, by views, listens and social media reach. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University. TWITTER: @EthanJSkolnick and @5ReasonsSports EMAIL: fllscribe@gmail.comFollow EthanJSkolnick