Hitting the 25 PTS - 10 REB - 5 AST mark at the third youngest age of any player ever behind only LeBron James and Cooper Flagg is one way to start the first week of your NBA career.

Cameron Boozer has now already cemented his name among the great young players to hit this impressive statline, while racking up 2 STL and 4 3PM for good measure.

Boozer flashed the high-level processing two-way machine he projects to be at the top level of basketball all in one night, producing the type of all-around statline that could become as synonymous with his name as LeBron putting up a nightly 27-7-7. Boozer should producing on both ends as consistently as a cross between Tim Duncan and Kevin Love dropping double doubles in their own ways.

While this might sound hyperbolic, it's really just representative of his game; you can pencil in this sort of night for Boozer for the next ten, fifteen, shoot, even twenty years, if he plays his cards right.

Cameron Boozer ERUPTED in tonight's @memgrizz win!



🐻 25 PTS

🐻 13 REB

🐻 6 AST

🐻 2 STL

🐻 4 3PM



He is the third-youngest player (19 years, 97 days) in NBA history to record 25/10/5, behind only Cooper Flagg and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/VmAYXi9MVh — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2026

Boozer, Edey, and Memphis Young Core is already Competitive

Oct 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) passes away from defensive pressure by Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer and Zach Edey not only beat the Warriors with their advantages in size and passing in the frontcourt, they did so on a 17-0 comeback and game-winning shot from Boozer.

Coming off a 45-PT night against the Jazz in the season opener, Ty Jerome showed up huge for Memphis once again in the scoring department versus the Warriors with 28 PTS of his own, 20 of which came in the second half.

The Grizzlies are off to a quick 2-0 start in the tough Western Conference, and there's a few reasons why they might surprise people by staying competitive enough to be in the play-in/playoff race.

GRIZZLIES 17-0 RUN IN THE 4TH AND STUN WARRIORS AT HOME 😳



Cam Boozer and Ty Jerome making an IMPACT in Memphis! pic.twitter.com/r3yMZmVqHJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2026

One basketball equation is proving very quickly to be evident: Boozer + Edey = Results.

The combination of additive attributes such as size, strength, rebounding, playmaking, mobility, defensive instincts and decision making feel with the complementary nature of Boozer's outside-in game and Edey's inside-dominant game immediately makes this duo a force to be reckoned with in the NBA, one of which could create mismatches for years to come, as the Warriors small-ball lineup quickly found out.

Still early in the season, these numbers represent the smallest of sample sizes; but with that said, Edey and Boozer are a +2.8 padded Net Rating and +47 Net Rating in 21 minutes, via Data Ballr.

A little deeper digging will tell you that 19 of those minutes were the starting lineup of Boozer, Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Ty Jerome, where the starters have a +49 Net Rating through two contests.

Obviously, this number will come back to Earth, but through two games, the Grizzlies are good; their starting unit is balanced and killing their opponents.

What Differentiates Cam Boozer from past Duke Stars?



"Snappy decision-making... the ability to read the floor... Having the physical profile to deliver timely accurate passes that really punctuate the brilliance" - @bgeis_bird



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/7IZu0XrL5N — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 9, 2026

Shooting 46% 3P% helps while your opponents shoot just 33% 3P%, so chalk some up to the ball bouncing their way, but when you create open threes for this many good-to-great shooters flanking Edey everywhere in the starting unit, your team-wide 3P% will be relatively high. The two forces of 4-out 1-in naturally pulls defenses in opposite directions, where high-level decision makers like Edey and Boozer will make defenses pay, over and over again.

The contrasts and similarities in Edey's and Boozer's game makes for a lethal complementary duo that could quickly become in-sync on the court in aspects like playmaking between high-low passes, alley-oop lobs, and 3pt kickouts, even down to little things like positioning, footwork, and timing up screens.

There simply aren't many other NBA teams that possess a big man presence to counter Edey inside and a wing big, strong, long, and mobile enough to slow down Boozer's shot creation from the perimeter.

Add in the strong perimeter defense of Coward and Wells in the starting unit, with the 3pt shooting of everyone on the perimeter plus the individual scoring of Jerome, and this starting lineup is beginning to cook with two-way floor balance fire.

Grizzlies fans can finally rejoice after a messy ending to the last iteration of the team; the Grizzlies are off to a roaring start, and with the Kings up next, Memphis looks to keep the good times rollin'.

Edey and Boozer are here to anchor the franchise's frontcourt for the foreseeable future; The Big Zamboni and The Booz Cruise are just setting sail; The Ground & Pound Grizzlies era has begun.