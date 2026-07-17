Cameron Boozer is showing all the promise as the #3 Overall Draft Pick for the Memphis Grizzlies in Las Vegas NBA Summer League, with flashes of where his future winning impact could be seen.

Through 3 summer league games, Boozer is averaging 19 PPG – 3.3 AST/3.0 TOV – 7 REB – 2.3 STL shooting 44-33-83 on 10 2PA - 6 3PA - 4 FTA per game.

Where Boozer has shined most is where he always shows up – the hustle plays that help win games.

But let's not skip past the pick-and-roll ball-handling hesi tween jump stop pump fake Dirk fade...

Cam Boozer pick-and-roll handler into pull-up middy whew that's tough pic.twitter.com/52YktVFF9L — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) July 11, 2026

Cameron Boozer Shines in NBA Summer League

Grizzlies 2026 draft picks Karim Lopez, Cam Boozer and Richie Saunders pose for photos with their New Jerseys next to Zach Kleiman, general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations, and head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the players’ introductory press conference at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on June 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his head to head matchup against Caleb Wilson in the Vegas Summer League Opener, Wilson exploded with the marquee performance of the event, dropping tough shot after tough shot.



Caleb wasn't only hitting from his normal range of tough fadeaway turnaround depe twos; Wilson was suddenly splashing pull-up threes and stepback triples, out of nowhere relative to his college game.

Wilson finished with 35 points on the night, hitting 7/11 3P and 5/10 2P from the field, tallying up 5 rebound, 2 steals, and 3 blocks; Caleb broke the Vegas Summer League opening game record on his 6th three-pointer to help Chicago close in on a late comeback attempt, before setting the record even higher with one last buzzer-beating deep pull-up three that would have needed an AND1 for any chance to tie the game.

Watch who Cam Boozer scores on literally EVERY possession besides one in this video pic.twitter.com/YmYjuiE7Ja — ᴄᴏʟᴇ (@CREAMYCOLE) July 12, 2026

Boozer finished the exhibition with 23 PTS on a highly efficient 7/12 FG from the field, making his only three-point attempt and all five free throws, racking up 6 boards, 4 assists (4 TO), 1 steal and 1 block.

But Boozer got the best of Wilson at times, especially in the second half, forcing stops to extend the lead. On at least one occasion, Cam forced a steal on and threw down a pick-six slam.

CAM BOOZER PICKS UP FULL COURT AND RIPS CALEB WILSON 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wQsc76J4X6 — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 11, 2026

Boozer's defensive instincts to deflect dribbles and passes will help force turnovers that lead to easy scoring opportunities for his team in transition, where his outlet passing is as good as anyone to ever play, up there in the ranks of fast break chest passes with Kevin Love and Wes Unseld.

Memphis used Boozer a lot facing up on the perimeter, even moreso than he showed at Duke. This led to mix results, sometimes leaning on the drive too much when he might not have the advantage.

Boozer is an efficient scorer and creator in every playtype, but using him against the right matchups and in the right halfcourt actions to maximize his game can change by the game and the opponent.

I mentioned this on @beyondtheRK pod but boozer’s biggest issue is seeking his offense through these uncreative attacks against set defense.



He needs to ping the ball, and himself, around the court and commit to that style of play.



It leaves the door open for Wilson et al. https://t.co/cw4mQS1ISL — Chucking Darts NBA & Draft Podcast (@ChuckingDarts) July 15, 2026

Boozer tends to be best as an off-ball connector who turns into the play-finisher by the end of the play, where a team is utilizing his 3pt gravity, his short-roll playmaking, and his quick processing decision making feel to make team-first decisions, score efficiently, or kick the ball to open teammates.

Cameron's playmaking, shooting, and scoring against mismatches are skills that can generate good NBA offense consistently, and likely will right away his rookie year. Boozer's feel, skill, and two-way impact have translated to winning at every level so far, and there's no reason to expect that to stop anytime soon.

The first of roughly a million to come



Grizzlies have an offensive hub from Day 1 https://t.co/1fFXmElgXT — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) July 5, 2026

Memphis' slew of point guards being used more to involve Boozer in more halfcourt actions like pick and rolls and handoffs will unleash Cameron where he's best – executing actions to perfection.

Javon Small has played well in Vegas, a promising, tough point guard connector and potential 3pt shooting two-way prospect for Memphis to hope for another playmaker to develop with this group.

The comparison to Kevin Love is still probably the closest prospect the sport has seen to Boozer's game, but like most comparisons, it does neither player justice. Boozer brings similar gravity as a 3pt shooter, similar instincts as a rebounder, similar playmaking chops (if not flatly better), with both known for their transition outlet mastery.

But Boozer's defensive instincts forcing deflections and turnovers, his handle and on-ball creation and decision making abilities, and his general role malleability to shapeshift into whatever an offense needs from him at any given moment are some of the things that separate Boozer on an even higher level as a prospect. Some of those skills and roles will need to be refined, but Memphis helping Cam develop his all-around game will only do wonder for his two-way versatility and their ability to win.

Cameron Boozer steals it ➡️ sends the full-court pass to Olivier-Maxence Prosper for the transition layup!



Boozer has 6 PTS in the 1Q of NBA Summer League action on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/u0mYYfKHcn — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2026

The Grizzlies finding a way to unlock Cameron Boozer's faceup game from the perimeter, ideally by utilizing him in a system that revolves around his otherworldly mix of team-first processing feel and all-around ball skills rather than asking him to create from scratch at a standstill on the wing against NBA Forwards, is the first step to building a basketball paradise back in Memphis.