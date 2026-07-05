An auspicious start for Cameron Boozer with the Grizzlies

There are situations that seem fated, in the best way, from the start.

Such has been the case for Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies so far, in the way he speaks, fits and -- in a small sample -- plays.

That continued at the start of California Summer League, as Boozer was impressive in all ways for a Grizzlies squad that was somewhat stacked, especially with Cedric Coward making an appearance.

Boozer didn't force anything, and still produced everything, showcasing his court awareness most of all. He finished with 15 points on efficient shooting, plus four rebounds and four assists.

Cam Boozer’s summer league debut:



15 points

7/11 FG

4 rebounds

4 assists



pic.twitter.com/I6Ew44t9lu — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 4, 2026

That ability to see the floor and make smart decisions will be critical for a Grizzlies group that will likely start the season without a traditional, experienced point guard -- Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. are among the leading candidates to replace the departed Ja Morant in that role.

It won't be exactly the same components during the season as in summer league, but Javon Small, Taylor Hendricks and Olivier Maxence Prosper all have a chance to be part of the rotation, and so Boozer is getting a shot to build connections for as long as the Grizzlies deploy him in summer. And the chemistry seems to have come quickly: the Grizzlies had 33 assists on 38 baskets in a 111-74 rout of the summer league Oklahoma City Thunder.

All five starters scored in double figures. Hendricks and OMP are second-chance prospects, former first round picks who may be finding their footing in the Memphis situation.

But it's Boozer that everyone is watching, and it was quite a watch, from a midrange fadeaway to perfect footwork to passes cross court to shooters.

One of Boozer's buckets was a dunk over 7-foot-3 lottery pick Aday Mara, showing the hops that some don't believe he has, when they speak of a limited upside.

"We've got an unselfish group, you know I think that's fun basketball"



Cameron Boozer on the Grizzlies having 33 assist on 38 made field goals tonight. @MyMikeCheck | @GrizzBank pic.twitter.com/G76reWVSH8 — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) July 4, 2026

But it hasn't been just Boozer's play that has been impressive. He continues to say promising things publicly, about his role as a young leader and his high expectations for his teammates. And the expectations are increasing for him also: he's emerged as an early Rookie of the Year favorite at the Las Vegas sportsbooks.

That's even with Darryn Peterson, the No. 2 pick in the draft, scoring 28 points in his own summer league debut for the Utah Jazz, albeit on much inferior efficiency than Boozer.

Replays of Cameron Boozer first three buckets in Salt Lake City summer league pic.twitter.com/QTXURiwYG3 — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) July 4, 2026

We will see where this goes.

But the start has been sensational in all ways, for someone not yet out of his teens.