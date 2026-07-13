Memphis Grizzlies' drafting Cam Boozer over Caleb Wilson may define next era

Five days into the event, the Memphis Grizzlies became one of the last two teams to play in the Las Vegas Summer League multiple times. Despite the limited sample size, it’s not too early to make the following observation – Cam Boozer has his work cut out for him to spare his new franchise do-over talk.

On the heels of gutting the roster and pulling the plug on an era led by popular standouts Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane, the Grizzlies have to get this 2026 draft pick right. In the final season before tanking was eradicated instead of just being strongly discouraged, Memphis did it well enough to secure the No. 3 selection in one of the deepest talent pools in NBA history.

A.J. Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson were the top prospects and came off the board, leaving the Griz to happily choose Boozer. The Duke star felt he was the most complete player in the class and Memphis is of the same belief. Fellow forward Caleb Wilson went fourth to the Chicago Bulls, is lighting up Las Vegas and looks poised to make the Grizzlies shudder with regret for the next decade plus.

Sure, it’s early, and it’s my duty as an experienced basketball scribe to warn against making determinations about what you see in Summer League, but Wilson did send off a warning shot in the entire league’s direction in his debut game in Las Vegas. The Grizzlies beat the Bulls 97-96, but Wilson stole the show, putting on a performance they’ll talk about all season.

The North Carolina one-and-done, who was unable to truly wow teams because of multiple ill-timed injuries that cost him his one shot at playing in an NCAA Tournament, scored 35 points in his pro debut, finishing 7-for-11 from 3-point range. Wilson’s last make came at the buzzer from nearly 30 feet out to make the final score closer than it was, and history will probably overlook that Memphis was impressive and nearly led wire-to-wire.

What will be remembered is how impressive Wilson looked, fully healed from the hand and thumb fractures that derailed his lone college season. He failed to record an assist, but added three blocks and two steals against a Grizzlies team featuring Boozer and four players who saw major minutes down the stretch last season in lottery pick Cedric Coward, guard Javon Small, and forwards Taylor Hendricks and O-Max Prosper.

It’s no secret he and Boozer are tight, so any rivalry will be a friendly one between guys who played AAU ball together and took part in the Tobacco Road rivalry, albeit only once, as their school’s respective stars.

ICYMI: Day 2 top performers from Summer League. A few second round standouts!

Caleb Wilson

Cameron Boozer

Egor Demin

Cam Carr

Bryce Hopkins

Meleek Thomas

Ryan Conwellhttps://t.co/1ZznxHTKxX — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) July 11, 2026

Wilson owns bragging rights there since UNC upset Duke in Chapel Hill, and he outplayed Boozer in their Summer League duel despite the No. 3 pick leading the way in Memphis’ win with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Rookie of the Year odds at BetMGM have Boozer installed as the favorite (+250), just ahead of Peterson (+325), Dybantsa (+400) and Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (+400). Wilson opened at +1000 but is now down to +800 and should keep dipping if he continues to impress for Chicago in Vegas over the next week-plus.

Unlike Wilson, Boozer had already put his talents on display in a strong showing in the Salt Lake City, averaging 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists as Memphis went 1-1 against OKC and Atlanta. He was joined by Coward among the top contenders for Vegas Summer League MVP with the Grizzlies joining the Jazz as co-favorites. Boozer has impressed teammates with his feel for the game, natural instincts, maturity and a pro-ready 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame that should allow him to bang and handle the grind from jump street.

Watch who Cam Boozer scores on literally EVERY possession besides one in this video pic.twitter.com/YmYjuiE7Ja — ᴄᴏʟᴇ (@CREAMYCOLE) July 12, 2026

Boozer has said all the right things about “showing up every day and doing the right things,” and told reporters at Summer League “you haven’t seen a lot from me on social media because I want to put my head down and work and try to be the best player I can be.”

Slow and steady could ultimately win the race, and Memphis knew exactly the type of player they were getting before they made Boozer the choice. He was a legacy, a chip of the old block who shined at Duke, won Florida state championships, earned multiple Freshman of the Year awards and was named a consensus First-Team All-American. He’d earned almost every accolade and will still be a teenager for his entire rookie season, turning 19 on July 18.

What remains to be seen is whether the promise of being a rock solid pro will be overshadowed by Wilson’s brilliance and star power if that’s ultimately what comes to pass. Ironically, the two share a birthday. Wilson will turn 20 next week.

Caleb Wilson says he’s taking 2k-2,500 shots everyday. Says he’s not changing anything mechanically. “You get more confidence putting in the work.”



At UNC: “I didn’t really have the time. Had to go to class. That’s what’s good about the NBA, it’s just your job.” pic.twitter.com/VvJ7fbwwn0 — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) July 12, 2026

“I could shoot in college, it just wasn’t my role. I’m sure you guys watch college basketball. We ran the Carolina break,” Powell told reporters in Las Vegas. “I’m glad I didn’t shoot in college, because if I did, I wouldn’t be here. I don’t think I’d be a Bull.”

Wilson is excited about what’s next, and even though Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are in place, the Chicago Bulls are set to be his team going forward. Because the Grizzlies ultimately passed on him in favor of Boozer, those two will remain tied at the hip for the remainder of their careers.

Consider that Trae Young and Luka Doncic are still linked to one another in a way that Chris Webber and Penny Hardaway once were. We’ve got another of those situations on our hands. This isn’t likely to end up like Sam Bowie going ahead of Michael Jordan, but the watch has already begun.

The Grizzlies are confident in their choice, but we’ve started on the road to finding out whether they passed on a generational star in favor of a steady standout.