How Jerami Grant will fit on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies acquired wing Jerami Grant, along with Kris Murray, in exchange for once-budding superstar Ja Morant.

Grant averaged 18.6 points per game on 45/39/81 shooting splits in 2025-26. He has a chance to slot in as Memphis' starting small forward or as a heavy-minutes bench piece and will be one of the top scorers on the team.

The 6-7 combo-forward is not the defender he once was in Oklahoma City or Denver, but he can still score at a high level. He has gained a reputation, however, for being a player whose good scoring averages do not translate to winning basketball.

Ultimately, Grant's real purpose in the trade was to serve as a salary match for Morant's $42 million cap hit in 2026-27. If he plays well in the first half of the season, he could be a candidate to be moved at the deadline.

To learn more about Grant and what his fit and role will be with Memphis, we spoke with Portland Trail Blazers On SI publisher Jeremy Brener.

What are Grant’s biggest strengths?

Grant is a great scorer in the frontcourt. He can score at all three levels, especially at the 3-point line. In his four seasons with the Blazers, he made 39 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

He has also been in the league for 12 years, so his veteran leadership should be a welcomed addition for the Grizzlies.

What are Grant’s biggest weaknesses?

Grant stands 6-7, but he only averages 3.5 rebounds per game. The Grizzlies will need him to crash the glass more than he did with the Blazers, but with Zach Edey and Cam Boozer in the frontcourt, Memphis might be able to slot him in as a small forward in most lineups.

Do Grant’s raw box score stats translate to winning basketball?

In a short answer, no. He isn’t going to turn the Grizzlies into a winner. He was brought in as a salary match for Ja Morant and he can mentor some of the younger players, like Boozer and Karim Lopez.

The Grizzlies should play him early in the year to possibly trade him down the line to gain another pick or two.

Has Grant shown signs of decline in his early thirties?

Grant went from averaging 14.4 points in 2024-25 to 18.6 points this past season, which is a sign that he is not slowing down, at least on offense. I would expect him to have more offensive responsibility in Memphis, which could lead to a larger scoring average.