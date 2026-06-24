Instant Grades: Grizzlies take Cameron Boozer and Karim Lopez in NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies were busy on night one of the 2026 NBA Draft.

General manager Zach Kleiman made the obvious choice at No. 3: Duke forward and national player of the year Cameron Boozer.

However, after trading down from No. 16 to No. 17, and then again to No. 21, Memphis made a surprise pick with New Zealand Breakers wing Karim Lopez.

Here are the grades on how Memphis did with each pick.

No. 3 Pick | Duke Forward Cameron Boozer

Grade: A+

Boozer was the no-brainer choice with the third pick. AJ Dybantsa was drafted first overall, and Darryn Peterson went at No. 2, so the Grizzlies essentially did not have to make a choice — it was Boozer all the way.

The 18-year-old, who will be 19 when the season starts, steps in as the future of the Grizzlies. At 6-9, 253 pounds, Boozer's unique offensive skillset, blending playmaking, interior scoring, and shooting, gives him one of the highest prospect floors of all-time. He is the safest bet in the class to be an All-Star.

Boozer can immediately be the primary facilitator of Memphis' offense, playing on the ball in the high and low post. He was even used as a pick-and-roll ball handler at Duke, so that aspect of his game will be something to track early in his career. Boozer will immediately be an elite rebounder offensively and defensively, joining Zach Edey to make a stellar duo on the glass.

Defensively, Boozer will rely on good hands, instincts, and IQ to position himself in the right spots to make an impact. His lack of elite athleticism shows more on the defensive end than on offense, so his defense in general will be a big swing skill.

No. 21 Pick (via Detroit) | New Zealand Breakers Wing Karim Lopez

Grade: B+

Welcome to the 〽️, Karim! pic.twitter.com/bG3h9wvNVN — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 24, 2026

It is worth noting the grade on this pick is more because of Memphis' process rather than the selection itself. The Grizzlies traded No. 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 17 and two second-round picks, then traded No. 17 to the Detroit Pistons for No. 21 and three second-rounders.

In the end, the Grizzlies moved back five spots from No. 16 to No. 21 and gained five second-round picks doing so. That alone boosts the grade immensely on this pick.

Memphis will draft No. 17 now via OKC. So the Grizzlies get two second-round picks and swap the No. 16 pick for No. 17. https://t.co/eavaykoygN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

Lopez profiles as more of a project, especially compared to Boozer. The 6-9, 222-pound wing played in a supplemental role offensively for the Breakers in the NBL. He is not much of a creator, but Lopez does use his size and strength well, driving to the basket. He shot 33 percent from three in 2025-26, and at just 19-years-old there is reason to believe that number should improve.

Lopez's calling card currently is on the defensive end. He uses his frame and strength to be versatile as a physical defender inside and outside. He does lack the quickness needed to keep up with faster guards on the perimeter, so he will be more of a pure bruiser.

The pick is not the most exciting Memphis could have made, and there is work to be done with Lopez, which is why the grade is where it is despite great process by Kleiman.