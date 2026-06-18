How the Grizzlies could get Tyler Herro in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

It seems more likely by the day that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded in the near future, likely before the NBA Draft on June 23-24, with the Miami Heat as the favorite.

A potential Milwaukee-Miami Antetokounmpo deal would very likely involve a third team, either directly or via asset rerouting from the Bucks. The Grizzlies are a logical guess for a team that could be involved.

Heat all-star guard Tyler Herro is almost guaranteed to be on the move in an Antetokounmpo deal with Miami, and he could also very well be a piece rerouted by the Bucks. If Memphis were to be involved in this potential trade, taking Herro could be a possibility.

The Bucks want the following from the Heat to finish off a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade:



Kel’el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kasparas Jakucionis

No. 13 overall

Future 1st-round pick



Milwaukee appears to prefer rerouting Tyler Herro and/or Nikola Jovic for additional draft compensation. pic.twitter.com/xwWO2ic9p0 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 16, 2026

One caveat is that the Grizzlies would have to trade Ja Morant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope after he opts into his $21 million player option, or Santi Aldama plus other players due to salary cap constraints to make the money work.

It is fair to ask why Memphis, a rebuilding team, would want Herro. The entire premise of Milwaukee rerouting the 26-year-old is that they would be entering a rebuild, and the timeline does not add up. One crucial factor is that Herro is entering the final season of his 4-year, $120 million contract.

Set to make $33 million in 2026-27, that could be seen as steep for a player in Herro who provides little to no value defensively and has battled injuries throughout his career. The thought for the Grizzlies could be that there is not much of a risk due to his contract situation.

If Memphis added Herro, he could be flipped at the trade deadline at the very least to a contending team. Another scenario is Herro on a roster with Cam Boozer/Darryn Peterson/Caleb Wilson, Cedric Coward, and Zach Edey is a team that gets back to playing meaningful basketball sooner rather than later.

It would be a win-win: The Grizzlies either speed up the rebuild or turn Herro into more future assets.

Another possibility is that there are four teams involved, and Herro goes to that fourth team. The Detroit Pistons are a team that has been speculated about as a Herro destination, which makes sense considering their desperate need for scoring help alongside Cade Cunningham.

Even if it is not Herro, it would not be a bad idea for the Grizzlies to get involved in an Antetokounmpo deal. There will be so many assets on the move that cannot all go to the same place.

Multi-team deals can present unique opportunities for teams to get players or picks at somewhat of a discount due to the nature of it not being a direct two-team trade.

Many dominoes will fall with the Antetokounmpo deal. The rest of the NBA is waiting to see what will happen, and it will certainly shake up the first round of the draft on June 23.