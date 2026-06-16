The Grizzlies have the 3rd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. They have plenty of talented options projected to be available at #3, follow along with the the On SI team’s Snapshot Scouting Report series breaking down potential targets here.

The core of the Grizzlies has been undergoing a transformation in the last couple of years. The Ja Morant era has seemingly come to an end. The young players are the focus for this front office. Reading the tea leaves they are pleased with Cedric Coward. He outperformed his draft position (11) in the ultra-talented 2025 rookie class.

The year prior they picked up the productive Jaylen Wells in 2024 draft at (pick 39) in which pundits dubbed the worst draft class ever. He is vastly outperforming his draft slot. The front office also took a chance at pick 53 on Cam Spencer who came in as a rookie not even certain to get out of the G league. He was a staple off the bench with his hot shooting and never back down attitude.

The Grizzlies front office is on a monster run with drafting quality players. This year’s set of picks could vault them back into contention. Let’s evaluate the profile for the 3rd pick overall in the 2026 class.

With the (3rd) pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies selects… Caleb Wilson

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels foward Caleb Wilson jokes with teammates prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke Blue Devils won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies Snapshot Scouting Report: Caleb Wilson

1) Draft Profile Strengths

Dynamic vertical athlete with a 39.5” max vertical leap

7’ wingspan that he uses to rebound (9.4), block shots (1.4) and finish on top of the rim (57.8% from the field)

Good agility defensively and on the block offensively

Loves the left block where he developed many post move counters including up and under, drop steps, turn around fade aways even over double teams

Nice middy jumper even over double teams

Great speed in the open court

Smart passer averaging 2.7 assists per game

Rarely fouls

Switchable defender, can hard hedge and pressure in the back court

Ultra-competitive

2) Development Areas

Balance; can try to make moves quicker than his feet will allow. Gets over his feet causing him to stumble and fall at times

3pt shooting: 25.9% on the year

Turnovers (2.0)

Handling

Defensive shot blocking as weakside defender due to reading rotations to slow

3) Caleb Wilson Fit & Opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies

Wilson would slide into the starting lineup next to Zach Edey. He would give Memphis a dynamic vertical athlete that could play in the dunker spot. He would be an immediate pick and roll finishing monster.

The young core of Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells and Edey. Wilson would turn them into a fast break monster in the open floor. He could also initiate fast breaks with the bust-out dribble. He is smart enough to know when to go and when to slow.

The combination of Edey and Wilson would help in a Western Conference that has been sizing up for a few years now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves that bring height with any lineup combination they trot out. Wilson is another player that Memphis can go to in isolation situations.

Wilson gives Memphis the ability to rest Edey through the season. He can play with bench rotations as well. He can carry the load for the bench unit. He had a 28.7% usage rate at North Carolina.

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