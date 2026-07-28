Projecting Cam Boozer's Numbers for His Rookie NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies rebuild is in full effect and at the forefront of it all is 2026 first round pick Cameron Boozer. Boozer is the son of former NBA All-Star and current front office executive Carlos Boozer.

With the Grizzlies selecting Boozer third overall, their faith is in his development to become the franchise player, pairing him with Zach Edey, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and many others. The hope is a rapid rebuild to move on from the previous core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr, and Desmond Bane.

Cam Boozer speaking about Summer League:



“It’s just a fun atmosphere to be out here in Summer League competing. All the talk is about us going against each other, I mean that’s what it’s all about, the NBA, it’s a player-driven league.”



2 months until we see Boozer NBA hoops! pic.twitter.com/fxtGkoUbE0 — CamBoozer Muse (@CBoozerMuse) July 26, 2026

Boozer's skillset is the most transferable to the NBA level, and there is a reason he is favorite for rookie of the year. He enters a young team where his usage will be high, and he gets an immediate opportunity to take over this franchise. Beyond that, he joins a solid core of players with an organization who has a really good rep when it comes to development.

So what is a reasonable expectation?

I'll start by saying Boozer is a complete player, and he can be a top player in this league one day. And while many look to the scoring numbers when it comes to rookies, it is important to remember that this game is measured on two ends of the floor, and ultimately, impact. Split wise a projection of 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.5 stocks seems fair. That would put him firmly at the top of rookie of the year conversations and surely guarantee another Grizzly to make an All-Rookie (1st) team.

The biggest thing regarding Boozer's success will be whether or not his efficiency translates to the NBA level. Boozer's shooting splits were 55/39/78 in his only college season, and if he can even be close to that, these numbers will be reached easily. Boozer succeeds as a ballhandler, off pick and rolls, dribble hand offs, and can post up, giving him plenty of ways to score against even the best defenders.

By seasons end, my projection for Boozer could easily be on the low side, but this is a firm starting point that still puts him atop the rookie ladder.

Another view.....

Ethan J. Skolnick: OnSI contributor....

"There's a tendency to judge rookies by their scoring output, but that may not be the best way to measure what Cam Boozer provides as a rookie. He showed his court vision and rebounding acumen in summer league, and it's reasonable to project that he posts eight rebounds and four assists per contest if he gets the minutes, which he almost certainly will on a rebuilding squad that needs his skill set. The scoring? Well, it's not clear right now how that offense will flow, and there's no guarantee that anyone exceeds 20 regularly. Ty Jerome may actually have the most scoring chops of anyone still around, assuming Jerami Grant isn't given a huge role. And it may be too much to ask Cedric Coward to improve that much in one offseason. So there will be nights when the rookie leads, even at his young age. Let'[s pencil in Boozer for 15, 8 and 4 -- and first-team All-Rookie.