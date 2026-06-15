How the Memphis Grizzlies could go "all-in" for Jaylen Brown

Now that the NBA Finals have concluded, the offseason is officially underway. And the first major move may be a doozy.

Reports have suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo may soon be a member of the Miami Heat or Boston Celtics. And while not everyone is sold on the Celtics as a legitimate suitor, it is not lost on those following the speculation which major player would likely be out in such an exchange.

That would be Jaylen Brown - the 5-time NBA All-Star, 2-time All-NBA, 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Boston would not be able to have Brown, Giannis, and Jayson Tatum all on the roster together and develop an effective roster around that group. And with Milwaukee almost certainly beginning a rebuild after trading away their best player, Brown almost certainly does not make sense with the Bucks.

So a third team is needed. Some reports suggest the Atlanta Hawks and their #8 overall pick could be such a squad. And that makes sense - Atlanta just gave the newly crowned NBA champions their toughest test in the playoffs. Perhaps they are a top-15 player away from contention.

But the Hawks aren't the only team that has the draft capital and contracts to make a move for Jaylen Brown if they want. The Memphis Grizzlies could as well.

What would it look like? And would it make sense for the Grizzlies to (theoretically) acquire Jaylen Brown in their current form?

Dec 7, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The trade - Memphis is "All-In"

As fun as a salary dump type deal would be (Brown is scheduled to make roughly $65 million in the final year of his current contract, which is a lot of money), Brown is coming off of arguably a career-best season. Even in a trade for Giannis, whoever trades for Brown is going to have to pay at least Boston and maybe even the Bucks in draft capital to help facilitate a trade so large.

The Grizzlies, if the goal is prioritizing their young talent already on the roster, will need to pay significantly in future picks to pull off such a deal. So, here's a swing at what a framework could possibly look like -

MEMPHIS RECEIVES - Jaylen Brown , #27 and #40 in the 2026 NBA Draft (via Boston)

BOSTON RECEIVES - Giannis Antetokounmpo, #32 in the 2026 NBA Draft (via Memphis), 2027 1st round pick (via Memphis by way of Los Angeles), 2030 1st round pick (via Memphis), 2031 and 2032 2nd round picks (via Memphis)

MILWAUKEE RECEIVES - Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, #16 in 2026 NBA Draft (via Memphis), 2028 1st round pick (via Boston), 2029 1st round pick (via Memphis by way of Orlando), 2030 1st round pick (via Boston), 2032 1st round pick (via Boston), and four future 2nd round picks between 2030 and 2033 (via Boston).

So the Celtics get their man, a new superstar next to Jayson Tatum, while also making a bet that the Grizzlies are not able to re-sign Jaylen Brown (or do not want to re-sign him) and prioritize that 2030 1st from Memphis being unprotected.

New Bucks head coach Taylor Jenkins now has two first round picks to utilize in this draft (their own at #10 and #16), plus four future 1sts and four future 2nd round selections to launch their rebuild - plus two players he is very familiar with in Ja Morant and Santi Aldama.

If anyone can revitalize the career of Morant, it is the head coach that had a hand in developing him in to the elite young player he once was. Why not take the swing, and if it doesn't work out he moves along when his contract expires?

And what about Memphis?

Why the Grizzlies should do the deal

Nov 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is introduced before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

They keep the valuable #3 overall pick, keep their other 1st and 2nd in the draft while just trading back (#16 to #27 and #32 to #40), and help Boston - who pays a hefty price but it could have been much worse - in exchange for holding on to their own young players already on the roster. They also only part with their own 2030 1st in this process, maintaining some flexibility moving forward.

Meanwhile, a Ty Jerome/Cedric Coward/Jaylen Brown/Cameron Boozer/Zach Edey starting five, plus Scotty Pippen Jr./Cam Spencer/Jaylen Wells/GG Jackson/the pick at #27 (Tarris Reed Jr. of UCONN should be available), makes the playoffs this coming season - and that is before free agency, where another big could be acquired (Andre Drummond or Nick Richards, perhaps).

Maybe most importantly, the organization signals to the fan base that they are not going to sit by and watch the NBA go on without them. Brown immediately revitalizes the Grizzlies, a leader that can both help show the young players how to be professionals while finally getting the chance to be the true proverbial "alpha" on a team. And the hope of the franchise is that, like Zach Randolph before him, Brown sees the value in Memphis and chooses to finish his career as a Grizzly.

Or, if he doesnt, his contract is off the books by the time the money for Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, and Cameron Boozer comes due. The expiring contract of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (assuming he picks up his player option) will help alleviate some of the financial burden - but Milwaukee agreeing to take Morant and Aldama also helps.

A return to relevance. An opportunity to push the Spurs, and the Thunder, and everyone else currently above them in the Western Conference. Jaylen Brown is the best realistic option for the Grizzlies in this current environment if the goal is to win now.

But what if that isn't the goal?

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) defends during the first quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The argument against a hypothetical Brown trade

Cedric Coward is coming off of his rookie season. Zach Edey looked quite dominant at times this past campaign, but it was in limited opportunity. Cameron Boozer, if he is the choice at #3, is ready made to compete - but he will still be a rookie.

This is the kind of deal that makes sense for the Hawks, who were fiery in the Eastern Conference before flaming out. It is logical for a squad like the Los Angeles Clippers, who are in the business of winning now and already have established All-NBA talent on their roster in Kawhi Leonard.

Sitting here, in 2026, do we really think the Grizzlies are in a position to make such a leap?

Just over a year ago, Memphis GM Zach Kleiman said that the team was not a "gritty veteran" away from winning a championship. Since that time, the Grizzlies have traded away both Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Does essentially swapping those two players for Cameron Boozer and Jaylen Brown change that calculus - even if Brown is indeed the best player among all those names, and would arguably be the best Memphis Grizzlies player of all-time the moment he took the court at FedExForum?

It is hard to connect those dots, at least this offseason. It takes a line of sight that may be better served being invested in a year from now, once the young core is more fortified.

Mar 20, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) react during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzliesat FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The verdict

Jumping from the #6 slot in the NBA Lottery after a historic tank job to title contention isn't impossible. But it is improbable - and goes against precedent for what the Grizzlies front office has done to this point in their tenure in Memphis.

Aldama, Bane, Jackson Jr., and Morant were all home grown Grizzlies talents. It's far more likely that Kleiman and crew use their draft capital to trade up in drafts in the years ahead than to bring in a player that, while under contract for the next three seasons, was not made in Memphis.

If you are in favor of such a move, 2027 would be the better time frame to pull the trigger. But between the current state of the Grizzlies and Memphis' history under Kleiman, Brown to the 901 is almost certainly just a dream.

But it's fun to dream, right?