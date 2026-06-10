Analyzing the Assets that Atlanta Could Offer In A Jaylen Brown Trade

The NBA offseason is going to go to another gear over the next few weeks with the conclusion of the NBA Finals and the NBA Draft quickly approaching.

Aside from Giannis Antetokounmpo, Celtics star Jaylen Brown has been the highest-profile name mentioned in hypothetical trades. When Brown's name is mentioned as a trade candidate, the Atlanta Hawks are one of the first teams that are brought up as a potential Brown suitor.

While the Hawks front office has said they are going to be patient and are not one player away, they do have the assets to pull off a Brown trade if the Celtics want to move him. Let's take a look at those.

Players

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) is defended by New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado (5) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks have an intriguing group of players that they could offer in a trade including:

Jalen Johnson ($30 million)

Dyson Daniels ($25 million)

Jonathan Kuminga ($24.3 million, if his team option is picked up)

Onyeka Okongwu ($16.1 million)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($14.4 million)

Corey Kispert ($13.9 million)

Zaccharie Risacher ($13.8 million)

Buddy Hield ($9.6 million, if his contract is guaranteed by 6/25)

Asa Newell ($3.3 million)

Mouhamed Gueye ($2.4 million, if team option is picked up)

Now, I do not think that the Hawks are going to offer any of their core four of Johnson, Daniels, Alexander-Walker, and Okongwu in a Brown deal and if that is a deal breaker for the Celtics (which it probably would be), I don't think there is any chance that a deal is going to happen, based on how the Hawks have talked about each of those players.

If the Hawks wanted to get up to Brown's $57 million salary, they could include a combination of Kuminga, Kispert, Risacher, Hield, or Newell. Would the Celtics be interested in that? That is to be determined if talks ever even got that far, but they could also be useful in a potential three-team deal (involving Milwaukee?).

Draft Picks

The Hawks have a number of first round draft picks they could offer the Celtics in a potential Jaylen Brown trade:

2026- No. 8 and No. 23

2027- Least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans, top four protected

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Atlanta also has seven second-round picks that they can move in a trade.

Would the Hawks want to include the No. 8 pick in this year's draft? If they are not going to include any of Johnson, Daniels, Alexander-Walker, or Okongwu, the Celtics may insist that the Hawks include the No. 8 pick in this year's draft or multiple future firsts, which they have been hesitant to do.

Could they make a deal?

If the Hawks wanted to make a deal for Brown, they would have more than enough assets to get something done. The question is, how much are they willing to include?

The other teams that have been mentioned as potential Brown suitors include the Rockets and Blazers. The Rockets could beat the Hawks' offer with the young talent and surplus of draft picks, if they wish to include them. The Blazers could also be more of a threat if the Celtics want to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade. Portland holds multiple first-round picks that belong to Milwaukee and the Bucks could want them in a trade more than anything the Hawks have to offer.

The Hawks have options this summer, and they are not going to be shy about making a deal if the price is right, but if the price is not right, the Hawks are comfortable being patient.

We will see if Brown is moved this offseason and if the Hawks are interested.