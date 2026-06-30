Is Santi Aldama the final Memphis Grizzlies old guard trade piece to fall?

In the aftermath of the Memphis Grizzlies trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, only one member of the "GrzNxtGen" era remains on the roster.

Santi Aldama.

The #30 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (the infamous Ziaire Williams one - imagine if the Grizzlies had kept Trey Murphy III!), Aldama holds value to Memphis if he remains on the roster. A versatile 6'11" combo forward that can score the ball at all three levels at an above average or better clip would be an intriguing piece to any team trying to compete...including the Grizzlies moving forward.

But "compete" holds varying levels of definition. While Memphis certainly will not be "tanking", no one will mistake the Grizzlies for contenders either. And Aldama's contract - roughly $17 million this coming season as well as next (a team option) is sure to attract a contender.

How could the Grizzlies take advantage of a market that may heat up once larger trade dominos fall?

Santi and KCP to NOLA

Jan 24, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Santi Aldama, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, two 2032 2nd round picks

Memphis Grizzlies receive - Dejounte Murray, 2029 1st round pick from New Orleans (top-14 protected, becomes two 2030 2nd round picks if not conveyed)

In this deal, Memphis consolidates in an interesting way, prioritizing a protected 1st round pick asset over a player that can assist them in the here and now. Aldama is arguably the best player in this trade, and helps the Pelicans in terms of their front court depth. NOLA has a very good reserve scoring big, and it clears money from their books in the form of Murray, who has a $30 million player option for next season.

For the Grizzlies, this is similar to the Ja Morant trade - but with less likely playing time from Murray. Murray has struggled to stay on the floor, and when he has played for New Orleans he has not been great. The emergency of Jeremiah Fears makes this a deal the Pelicans consider. And Murray, who likely opts in to his final contract year much like Jerami Grant, provides point guard depth with Morant now in Portland.

If Murray rarely, or ever plays? This deal does not inhibit future business for the Grizzlies at all, and garners them ANOTHER future 1st. If he does? He can only help the cause, as he is still a high level defensive disruptor in terms of steals. And it saves Memphis roughly $6 million in the here and now.

But trading Santi does not need to simply be about money and assets. It could also be a way to add long-term talent to the roster,

Cason Wallace to Memphis

Dec 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace receives the Kia NBA Western Conference Defensive Player of the Month for October November before the start of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City Thunder receive: Santi Aldama, Cam Spencer, 2029 1st round pick swap rights, 2032 2nd round pick

Memphis Grizzlies receive: Cason Wallace, Lugentz Dort

Oklahoma City saves almost $6 million in this deal, getting them further away from the 2nd apron while remaining competitive in the here and now with Aldama's scoring skill and the cheap production of Cam Spencer. Spencer is valuable to the Grizzlies not just because of his offensive prowess and defensive effort, but because over the next three combined seasons he makes roughly $7.5 million.

There's a real argument to be made that Spencer is one of the best bargain players in the entire NBA. That surely entices the Thunder. That, plus additional draft pick capital, makes this a real consideration.

And in return? Memphis gets Lu Dort as a defensive perimeter "dog", but the star of the show is Wallace. Perhaps unable to secure an extension in OKC, the Grizzlies would undoubtedly love to give Wallace the honor of sticking in Memphis long-term. Between Dort and Caldwell-Pope, Memphis in this scenario has roughly $38 million coming off the books for the 2027-2028 season.

A 4-year, $80-$85 million contract could be signed quite easily...without impeding business with Cedric Coward/Cameron Boozer. And while Memphis surely misses Aldama and Spencer in the here and now, Karim Lopez and Richie Saunders could be their long-term replacements in this new era of Memphis Grizzlies basketball.

An era that COULD include Santi Aldama, but may well not as free agency and the wild NBA offseason fully kicks off.