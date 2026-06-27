Memphis Grizzlies NBA offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, rumors and updates
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Welcome to the 2026 Memphis Grizzlies offseason tracker.
Here you will find updates on all Grizzlies free agency and trade news, updates and rumors via credible reporting.
June 26
Sacramento Kings turned down Ja Morant trade, would require Grizzlies to include picks
The Stein Line's Jake Fischer said the Kings said no to a Ja Morant deal, and would require the Grizzlies to attach draft capital to Morant in a trade.
June 26
Windhorst: Ja Morant "couldn't be more available" and Grizzlies "struggling immensely" to find trade partner
ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Ja Morant "couldn't be more available on the trade market", and the Grizzlies are struggling to find a team willing to trade for Morant.
June 26
Clemson's Jestin Porter to play in Summer League with Grizzlies
Clemson's Jestin Porter will join Memphis for Summer League, per DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich.
Porter averaged 9.6 points per game, shooting 34.8 percent from three as a senior.
June 25
Zach Cleveland (Liberty) and Brendan Hausen (Iowa) to play in Summer League for Grizzlies
Liberty forward Zach Cleveland signed an exhibit-10 contract with Memphis and will join the team for Summer League.
Cleveland averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game as a senior.
Iowa's Brendan Hausen will also join the Grizzlies for Summer League, per DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich.
Hausen averaged 10.9 points per game, shooting 38.8 percent from three as a junior.
June 24
Grizzlies to sign Carson Cooper to two-way deal
Memphis is signing Michigan State big man Carson Cooper to a two-way deal, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.
Cooper played 4 years at Michigan State, averaging 11 and 7 in 26.7 minutes per game, shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 78.8 percent from the free throw line.
June 24
Grizzlies trade for Pistons C/F Isaiah Stewart
Memphis is trading three second round picks for Pistons C/F Isaiah Stewart, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The three second rounders are the same three picks Memphis received from Detroit in the trade that sent the 17th pick to the Pistons and the 21st pick to the Grizzlies, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.
June 24
Grizzlies draft Richie Saunders with 32nd pick
Memphis drafted BYU's Richie Saunders with the No. 32 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft despite fielding trade offers on the pick leading up to round two.
June 24
Grizzlies fielding trade offers on No. 32 pick
ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies are "actively fielding offers" to move the 32nd pick.
UPDATE: Memphis kept the pick and drafted BYU's Richie Saunders.
June 23
Grizzlies move back twice, draft Karim Lopez with 21st pick
The Grizzlies traded No. 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 17 and two second round picks, then traded No. 17 to the Detroit Pistons for No. 21 and three second rounders.
Memphis selected New Zealand Breakers wing Karim Lopez with the 21st pick.
Read our Grizzlies' first round grades here.
June 23
Grizzlies draft Cameron Boozer with No. 3 pick
Memphis drafted Duke national player of the year forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as widely projected in most mock drafts, including ours.
Read our Grizzlies' first round grades here.
June 23
Kings end their pursuit of Ja Morant
HoopsHype's Mike Scotto reported the Kings ended their pursuit of Ja Morant.
Read more on what this news means for Morant and the Grizzlies here.
June 23
Pelicans end their pursuit of Ja Morant
Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported the Pelicans are not planning to pursue Ja Morant.
Read more on what this news means for Morant and the Grizzlies here.
June 22
Timberwolves will not pursue Ja Morant
The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves will not pursue Ja Morant, and look for guard help elsewhere.
Read more on what this news means for Morant and the Grizzlies here.
UPDATE: Minnesota resigned guard Ayo Dosunmu and traded for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
June 20
Grizzlies still trying to move up from No. 16 for second lottery pick
The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported the Grizzlies are still trying to move up from No. 16 in the draft for another lottery pick.
June 20
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exercises player option
Wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will, unsurprisingly, opt into his $21 million player option for 2026-27, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Read more on what this means for the Grizzlies and Caldwell-Pope here.
June 18
Sam Amick says Pelicans, Kings, Timberwolves interested in Ja Morant
The Athletic's Sam Amick said that the Pelicans, Kings, and Timberwolves are teams to watch to trade for Ja Morant on FanDuel's "Run it Back" show.
"The only two teams I've heard, and I'll pick one of them, is New Orleans and Sacramento. I'll probably push it the New Orleans way," Amick said.
Chandler Parsons added Minnesota as a possibility "just for fun," to which Amick responded, "good call, Chandler."
June 8
Grizzlies interested in moving up from No. 16 for second lottery pick
ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Memphis is attempting to package No. 16 with additional assets to get a second lottery pick.
"The same cannot be said about the Grizzlies' No. 16 pick, which sources say GM Zach Kleiman is attempting to package with other assets to move up in the draft, possibly securing another top-10 pick," Siegel said.
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