Memphis Grizzlies NBA offseason tracker: Free agency, trades, rumors and updates

Welcome to the 2026 Memphis Grizzlies offseason tracker.

Here you will find updates on all Grizzlies free agency and trade news, updates and rumors via credible reporting.

June 26

Sacramento Kings turned down Ja Morant trade, would require Grizzlies to include picks

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer said the Kings said no to a Ja Morant deal, and would require the Grizzlies to attach draft capital to Morant in a trade.

The Sacramento Kings said no thanks to Ja Morant and would require the Memphis Grizzlies to include draft picks in any trade, per @JakeLFischer



(Via @BleacherReport ) pic.twitter.com/pXejx1ViC4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 26, 2026

June 26

Windhorst: Ja Morant "couldn't be more available" and Grizzlies "struggling immensely" to find trade partner

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Ja Morant "couldn't be more available on the trade market", and the Grizzlies are struggling to find a team willing to trade for Morant.

Ja Morant “couldn’t be more available” on the trade market, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/f19Zp88Ebd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 26, 2026

The Memphis Grizzlies Front Office is struggling immensely to find a team willing to trade for Ja Morant, per @WindhorstESPN pic.twitter.com/H7i6y29Djd — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 27, 2026

June 26

Clemson's Jestin Porter to play in Summer League with Grizzlies

Clemson's Jestin Porter will join Memphis for Summer League, per DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich.

Porter averaged 9.6 points per game, shooting 34.8 percent from three as a senior.

NEWS: Clemson’s Jestin Porter will join the Memphis Grizzlies for NBA Summer League, sources tell DraftExpress.



The 6’1” grad transfer guard led the Tigers in threes and steals this season after back-to-back All-CUSA seasons at Middle Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/fcG8EFdPtj — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) June 27, 2026

June 25

Zach Cleveland (Liberty) and Brendan Hausen (Iowa) to play in Summer League for Grizzlies

Liberty forward Zach Cleveland signed an exhibit-10 contract with Memphis and will join the team for Summer League.

Cleveland averaged 11.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game as a senior.

Zach Cleveland has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the @memgrizz! 🐻 🖊️ pic.twitter.com/JUegHarLfw — Liberty Men's Basketball (@LibertyMBB) June 25, 2026

Iowa's Brendan Hausen will also join the Grizzlies for Summer League, per DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich.

Hausen averaged 10.9 points per game, shooting 38.8 percent from three as a junior.

June 24

Grizzlies to sign Carson Cooper to two-way deal

Memphis is signing Michigan State big man Carson Cooper to a two-way deal, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

Michigan State big man Carson Cooper will sign a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources confirm to @ClutchPoints. — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 25, 2026

Cooper played 4 years at Michigan State, averaging 11 and 7 in 26.7 minutes per game, shooting 58.4 percent from the field and 78.8 percent from the free throw line.

June 24

Grizzlies trade for Pistons C/F Isaiah Stewart

Memphis is trading three second round picks for Pistons C/F Isaiah Stewart, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Just in: The Detroit Pistons are trading C/F Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Pistons clear Stewart's salary and pick up assets while Grizzlies acquire a 25-year-old as a rugged frontcourt piece. pic.twitter.com/V8zbaI5OXr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The three second rounders are the same three picks Memphis received from Detroit in the trade that sent the 17th pick to the Pistons and the 21st pick to the Grizzlies, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

The Grizzlies were able to acquire five second round picks last night by moving from No. 16 to No. 17 and then to No. 21.



They are taking the exact three picks given to them from Detroit (More favorable of DET/MIL/NYK 2029 2nd, DAL 2031 2nd, DET 2032 2nd) back to Detroit for… — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 25, 2026

June 24

Grizzlies draft Richie Saunders with 32nd pick

Welcome to the 〽️, Richie Saunders! pic.twitter.com/GFu7ErWehr — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 25, 2026

Memphis drafted BYU's Richie Saunders with the No. 32 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft despite fielding trade offers on the pick leading up to round two.

June 24

Grizzlies fielding trade offers on No. 32 pick

Memphis, like the Knicks at No. 31, is actively fielding offers to move the No. 32 pick for Night 2 of the draft, per sources. So picks 31 and 32 are up for auction in trades around the NBA -- with future assets being proposed. https://t.co/HUbpZCinlB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Grizzlies are "actively fielding offers" to move the 32nd pick.

UPDATE: Memphis kept the pick and drafted BYU's Richie Saunders.

June 23

Grizzlies move back twice, draft Karim Lopez with 21st pick

The Grizzlies traded No. 16 to the Oklahoma City Thunder for No. 17 and two second round picks, then traded No. 17 to the Detroit Pistons for No. 21 and three second rounders.

To recap: the Grizzlies moved back from No. 16 to No. 17, then No. 17 to No. 21 -- accumulating five second-round picks to move back just five spots. https://t.co/u3zoRZTOpz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2026

Memphis selected New Zealand Breakers wing Karim Lopez with the 21st pick.

Welcome to the 〽️, Karim! pic.twitter.com/bG3h9wvNVN — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) June 24, 2026

Read our Grizzlies' first round grades here.

June 23

Grizzlies draft Cameron Boozer with No. 3 pick

Memphis drafted Duke national player of the year forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as widely projected in most mock drafts, including ours.

Read our Grizzlies' first round grades here.

June 23

Kings end their pursuit of Ja Morant

REPORT: The Kings have also ended their pursuit of Ja Morant, per @MikeAScotto. pic.twitter.com/rekVJVqEw2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2026

HoopsHype's Mike Scotto reported the Kings ended their pursuit of Ja Morant.

Read more on what this news means for Morant and the Grizzlies here.

June 23

Pelicans end their pursuit of Ja Morant

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported the Pelicans are not planning to pursue Ja Morant.

The Pelicans have ended their pursuit of Ja Morant, per @TheSteinLine



More here: https://t.co/TSK3v2UOJa pic.twitter.com/HJ0YeJ7SQy — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 23, 2026

Read more on what this news means for Morant and the Grizzlies here.

June 22

Timberwolves will not pursue Ja Morant

The Timberwolves will not pursue Ja Morant and have decided to look elsewhere for help at guard, per @JonKrawczynski pic.twitter.com/h7H8CHJJei — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves will not pursue Ja Morant, and look for guard help elsewhere.

Read more on what this news means for Morant and the Grizzlies here.

UPDATE: Minnesota resigned guard Ayo Dosunmu and traded for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

BREAKING: The Charlotte Hornets are trading star guard LaMelo Ball and Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Naz Reid, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033), sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lkhXBWHCrA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

Free agent guard Ayo Dosunmu intends to sign a five-year, $112 million contract to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a player option in the fifth season, sources tell ESPN. Timberwolves made it a major priority to lock in Dosunmu after his tremendous postseason. pic.twitter.com/xw93nAUhJt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2026

June 20

Grizzlies still trying to move up from No. 16 for second lottery pick

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported the Grizzlies are still trying to move up from No. 16 in the draft for another lottery pick.

June 20

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope exercises player option

Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is exercising his $21.6 million player option for the 2026-27 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/i4sBO1pyET — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2026

Wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will, unsurprisingly, opt into his $21 million player option for 2026-27, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Read more on what this means for the Grizzlies and Caldwell-Pope here.

June 18

Sam Amick says Pelicans, Kings, Timberwolves interested in Ja Morant

Sam Amick predicts where some of the NBA's biggest uncertain stars will play next season 🔮



"Ja Morant... New Orleans... Minnesota's in there, too...



Kawhi Leonard stays with the Clippers...



Julius Randle stays...



Michael Porter Jr. should go back to Denver... Detroit's… pic.twitter.com/gKbVeHDoj4 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) June 18, 2026

The Athletic's Sam Amick said that the Pelicans, Kings, and Timberwolves are teams to watch to trade for Ja Morant on FanDuel's "Run it Back" show.

"The only two teams I've heard, and I'll pick one of them, is New Orleans and Sacramento. I'll probably push it the New Orleans way," Amick said.

Chandler Parsons added Minnesota as a possibility "just for fun," to which Amick responded, "good call, Chandler."

June 8

Grizzlies interested in moving up from No. 16 for second lottery pick

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Memphis is attempting to package No. 16 with additional assets to get a second lottery pick.

"The same cannot be said about the Grizzlies' No. 16 pick, which sources say GM Zach Kleiman is attempting to package with other assets to move up in the draft, possibly securing another top-10 pick," Siegel said.