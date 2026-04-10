The one number that summarizes the Memphis Grizzlies season

It's hard to believe, looking back, that the Memphis Grizzlies looked like at least a play-in team earlier this season.

Of course, that was prior to Ja Morant's assorted controversies and ailments, Zach Edey's repeated re-injuries, Jaren Jackson Jr.'s trade to Utah and the Grizzlies' increasing willingness to shut down anyone with a hangnail in an effort to charge up the lottery ladder.

And so here we are, with just two games left -- against Utah and Houston -- and the Grizzlies are 25-55, having lost 17 of 19 games. And here we are, not really knowing any of the names of the players who are on the floor. And as of last week, the Grizzlies had already started 25 different players. Do you remember Matthew Hurt, Tosan Evbuomwan, Mãozinha Pereira and Jack White?

No, not that Jack White, even if it seems like the Grizzlies are trying to lose with all the strength of a Seven Nation Army.

Ryan Garza / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How much has Memphis purged its available players, as the season has progressed?

According to HoopsHype, more than $128 million of the Grizzlies' payroll is out.

That's more than 95 percent. And that's by far the most in the league.

Over 95.16 percent of the Grizzlies' payroll is sidelined.



The anti-tanking rules can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/5OIQFwa7pO — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) April 10, 2026

Only one Grizzlies player, Cam Spencer, has played more than 70 games; he's at 72, with Jaylen Wells second at 69, and now Wells is out due to surgery. All five of the Grizzlies' game leaders are 25 years old or younger; one is Olivier Maxene-Prosper, who wasn't part of the team's original plan this season.

Jackson Jr. and Jock Landale, who are no longer on the team, are tied for 7th in games played with 45.

In all, 33 players have played at least two games. That's the same number that the Grizzlies used during another lost season, 2023-24, in which Memphis won 27 games.

The Grizzlies won't win that many this season, unless they really mess up. They have incentive to lose both of the next two games, starting Friday against the Jazz, who have been tanking for months to keep their pick. As ESPN's Brian Windhorst joked, in calling it the game of the night, "A game no one wants to win. If Memphis wins this game they could lost (a) 7% chance at the top-4. If Utah wins this game, they could lose 10%. This is going to be theater."

Windhorst: Game of the night: Grizzlies vs Jazz: “A game no one wants to win. If Memphis wins this game they could lose 7% chance at the top-4. If Utah wins this game they could lose 10% … This is going to be theater.”pic.twitter.com/yjI8jcJAXL — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 10, 2026

Not Broadway theater, for sure.

Or even off-Broadway.

Just a lot of not ready for primetime players, in a season with a whole lot of players period.

Enjoy the show.