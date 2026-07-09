Oddsmakers have priced the Memphis Grizzlies as a co-favorite in the Las Vegas Summer League, which gets underway on July 9 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. The Utah Jazz are also expected to do well in the annual event, which runs through July 19.

DraftKings has the Grizzlies and Jazz listed at +800 (8-to-1) to win the event, which saw the Kon Knueppel-led Charlotte Hornets prevail a year ago. The Sacramento Kings, last season’s runner-up, have the third-best odds for this 2026 event (+950).

Because Memphis is expected to be one of the top teams in Las Vegas, guard Cedric Coward (+1000) and No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer (+1500) are among the five favorites for MVP. No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and Ace Bailey, the 2025 No. 5 pick, are co-favorites alongside Coward at 10-to-1 and expected to lead Utah’s contingent. Kyle Filipowski was this event’s leading scorer last season but has graduated from having to play in this showcase for the league’s young talent.

NO. 2 VS. NO. 3! Rookies Darryn Peterson & Cameron Boozer DUELED in Utah Jazz’s Summer League WIN vs. Memphis! 🪣



Peterson: 25 PTS, 12 AST, 2 REB, 2 STL, 8/15 FGM, 3/9 3PM, 2 TOV, 28 MIN, WIN

Boozer: 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 6/9 FGM, 4/5 3PM, 27 MIN



Future NBA stars? 🤔⭐️⭐️… pic.twitter.com/xhn2mrPjlK — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 7, 2026

On that note, it remains to be seen just how much Coward will play for the Grizzlies after an exceptional rookie season where he averaged 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds, starting 47 of 62 games.

Coward drew comparisons to a young Kawhi Leonard and is being viewed as a core piece Memphis is building around, so exposing him to more than two games in this event would be surprising since he already suited up for a couple of games in the Salt Lake City Summer League that ran from July 4-7. He scored a team-high 23 points in a 109-100 loss in which Peterson shined with 25 points and 12 assists.

Nov 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Cedric Coward (23) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the fourth quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because Coward could be pulled after a game or two in Vegas, Boozer is likely the better option to back in the Summer League MVP race, which will also prominently feature top pick A.J. Dybantsa of the Wizards, whose odds have also been set at +1500. Washington will debut against Utah on the event’s opening night at 9 p.m. ET in a game being billed as a meeting between the top picks in this much heralded draft.

Feb 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boozer won’t play until Friday (July 10), which should work to motivate him since he considered himself the top prospect and will get an extra day to get acclimated to a unique environment out in the desert. Memphis’ first game will be against Chicago, which will be led by Boozer’s Tobacco Road rival and good friend, UNC product Caleb Wilson.

Memphis’ other games are going to be against Cooper Flagg-less Dallas, Golden State and Atlanta before the knockout round begins. Action will be televised on Prime and the ESPN family of networks.