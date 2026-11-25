The Memphis Grizzlies (13-5) and Los Angeles Clippers (4-12) meet for the first of four matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Grizzlies won three of the four matchups against the Clippers.

The Grizzlies are 54-61 all-time in the regular season against the Clippers, including 31-26 at home and 23-35 on the road.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies point guard Ty Jerome, averaging 25.1 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds, going up against Clippers point guard Darius Garland, who is putting up 21.3 points, 6.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Another important note, Clippers forward Brandon Ingram finally made his season debut in their last game, (a, 116-104, loss to the Houston Rockets), in which he recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are coming off a, 117-111, win against the Charlotte Hornets.

In that game, Ty Jerome finished with 29 points (sinking 10 of his 21 shots), three assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Cam Spencer contributed 24 points, converting on five of seven shot attempts and all 11 of his free throws.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV/Streaming: DAZN-MEM, ABC24 (Memphis), ClipperVision (Los Angeles)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 570 AM, 1330 AM (Los Angeles)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -7.5 (-102), Clippers +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -255, Clippers +210

Total points scored: 227.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after win over Hornets: "We did a much, much better job with the rebounding. It was one of the things we knew Charlotte is very strong at and they had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half and in the second half they ended up with three."

"That was the big difference because at the half they had over 10 more shots and they're shooting over 40 percent from three."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Kris Murray

CLIPPERS

G Darius Garland

G Derrick Jones Jr.

C Brook Lopez

F Brandon Ingram

F Rui Hachimura

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Cameron Boozer: Out - Ankle

Jerami Grant: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

GG Jackson: Out - Foot

CLIPPERS

Bradley Beal: Out - Knee

Jordan Miller: Out - Shoulder