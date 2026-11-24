It’s a holiday week, so let’s rip open the ole mailbag for questions on the MVP race, Boston’s recent swoon, the (still) rising Grizzlies and more:

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Early-season MVP race

From Justin (via Instagram): Mannix … who you got for MVP?

I don’t want to step on a future column too much—I’ll be publishing my quarter-season awards early next week—but obviously this is a two-player race. Luka Dončić is off to a scorching start which, critically, has translated to wins, several of which have come with Austin Reaves out of the lineup. The Lakers improved to 15–3 after Tuesday’s win over the Jazz, with Luka racking up 28 points in 33 minutes. Dončić was playing at an MVP-level before he got hurt late last season. Clearly, he has picked up where he left off.

His competition: Victor Wembanyama. Defensively, Wemby continues to be sans égal . He is averaging a shade under four blocks with a defensive rating of 94.7. He has a 12.5% block percentage (ridiculous), 5.2 defensive box plus-minus (ditto) while opponents are shooting 22.6% worse when defended by Wembanyama. Decades from now, we may have to rename the Defensive Player of the Year award after Wemby.

And his offense is catching up. Wembanyama is averaged a shade under 30 points on 54.1% shooting. He dropped 50 points in November … twice. His three-point shooting (31.5%) is bad but showing signs of getting better. If Dončić is the most dominant individual scorer in the game, Wemby is in the top-five.

There are other contenders, of course. Nikola Jokić has shaken off a sluggish start . Giannis Antetokounmpo has shaken off the Milwaukee-era injury bug and is stringing together another dominant season . Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be in the mix . Still, barring an injury, this is shaping up to be an two-horse race. Which may be a photo finish.

Boston Celtics’ skid

From Armando (via BlueSky): What’s going on in Boston? This road trip has been a disaster. I think they miss JB [Jaylen Brown]. Thoughts?

The offense has collapsed. Let’s start with the numbers. Over the last four games, Boston is 29th in the NBA in offensive rating. They are one of two teams—including the Stephen Curry-less Warriors—to average fewer than 100 points per game. They are shooting an NBA-worst 28.7% from the floor and 28.3% from three, only ahead of—wait for it—the Curry-less Warriors. They are still shooting a bleep ton of threes. They just aren’t making most of them.

How, you ask? Paul George has leveled off after a torrid first few weeks . Derrick White’s three-point shooting has slipped under 30%. Payton Pritchard is one of the few true shot creators in Boston’s rotation. In back-to-back losses to the Kings and Warriors, Pritchard totaled 14 points.

Concerning? It should be noted that Boston has had a brutal November schedule, with 12 road games and five back-to-backs. Still, offense, particularly in the half-court, was an oft discussed weakness in the aftermath of Jaylen Brown’s exit, and it has become one on this recent road trip. They will need to continue to grind out buckets when Jayson Tatum isn’t collecting them.

Memphis Grizzlies’ hot start

Ty Jerome’s rise to stardom is one of the most surprising storylines of this NBA season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Stephen (via X): How come you don’t write more about Memphis? Is there a better story in the NBA right now?

Honestly, Stephen, before Cam Boozer’s ankle injury —which will keep him sidelined for the next four weeks—I planned to write longer on the Grizzlies. No Boozer, and I figured they would lose in Charlotte. Instead, Ty Jerome drops 29 and Memphis improves to 13-5.

This is no small sample size. We’re nearly a quarter through the season and Memphis is one of the top teams in the NBA. They are top-10 in offensive and defensive rating. They are top-five in net rating. They rebound, shoot the three and have incredible depth. Seriously—14 Grizzlies have played at least nine games and are averaging at least 10 minutes per game. No one is averaging more than 31.

Is it sustainable? The schedule has been bad and there are plenty of skeptics of Tuomas Iisalo’s ultra-deep rotations. And the Boozer injury has to hurt … right? Maybe. For now the vibes are high in Memphis. The front office has assembled a roster that matches Iisalo’s style and it’s working. We’ll reconvene on this around Christmas.

The NBA’s new anti-tanking rules

From Elvina (via Instagram): Did the NBA go too far with lottery reform?

Short answer: Yes. I understand the league had to do something after last season’s tank-fest. But the new system—dubbed the 3-2-1 draft lottery reform which, among other things, slashes the odds of the teams with the three worst records to land a top pick—could end up costing teams that badly need a talent infusion.

Consider: The two teams at the bottom of the standings right now are Milwaukee and Sacramento. The Bucks don’t control their pick—that’s likely ticketed for New Orleans as a result of the Jrue Holiday deal. The Kings do have their pick, which the Cowbell Kingdom badly needs. Besides the fun, beam-lighting 2022-23 season, Sacramento has been a wasteland. They aren’t trying to lose. They are just bad. And the NBA’s new system could cost them the kind of blue-chipped prospect they desperately need.

This was always the fear when the NBA went the radical reform route. Will these new rules curb tanking? Yes, as there is now an incentive to fight for wins late in the season. But if the Kings wind up picking in the back half of the lottery, there are going to be a lot of ticked off fans.

Miami Heat’s turnaround

From Arthur (via Instagram): What do you have to say about the Heat now?

That they are good! I had some criticisms of Miami early in the season , particularly an uptempo offense that didn’t seem to make any sense. Well, it does now. The Heat are still playing fast but they have bumped up the number of pick-and-rolls and dribble handoffs, which has unlocked some things. Through their first nine games, the Heat had an offensive rating of 110.7. During its seven-game winning streak, it’s 126.2.

We can talk about the Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo partnership or Klay Thompson’s revival. But the real story is Davion Mitchell. Mitchell played 70 games for Miami last season, all starts. And he was good. Nearly 10 points per game, 49% from the floor, 39.5% from three. Solid numbers. This season he has bumped the output to 17 points per game on 51% shooting, including 43.3% from three-point range. Those are All-Star caliber numbers.

Watch Mitchell and you can see the confidence oozing from him. He had 22 points and 17 assists in a win over Cleveland two weeks ago. Last week, he had 16 and 10 in a win over the Rockets. He’s still the same defensive menace but his evolution into a high level playmaker is one of the biggest reasons the Heat are cooking right now.

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