Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) and New Orleans Pelicans (4-8) meet for the second of four matchups in 2026-2027, with the Pelicans winning the first matchup earlier this month in overtime, 135-134.

Last season, the two teams split the season series, 2-2. The Grizzlies are 44-47 all-time in the regular season against the Pelicans, including 27-19 at home and 17-28 on the road.

The Pelicans are coming off a, 145-111, loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies rookie power forward Cameron Boozer against the Pelicans' star, Zion Williamson. Boozer is averaging 16 points, just under 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while Williamson is averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals per game.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 123-118 loss against the Denver Nuggets. In that game, Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome finished with 22 points, five assists and two rebounds, converting on nine of his 18 field goal attempts. Forward Jaylen Wells also ended up with 22 points, sinking six of his 13 shots, to go along with two rebounds and an assist.

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. CST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: DAZN-MEM (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Pelicans+ (New Orleans)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-115), Pelicans +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -166, Pelicans +140

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -108, under -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Nuggets: "There are other things, in my opinion, that are more important from this game. For example, we were not able to disrupt them in a way that we wanted. They only had six total turnovers and had a very efficient halfcourt offense through both [Nikola] Jokic and [Jamal] Murray and I think we can take some lessons there."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Isaiah Stewart

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

PELICANS

G Jeremiah Fears

G Herb Jones

C Karlo Matkovic

F Saddiq Bey

F Zion Williamson

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Quinten Post: Out - Concussion

Isaiah Stewart: Available - Knee

PELICANS

Dejounte Murray: Out - Ankle

Trey Murphy: Out - Knee

Bennedict Mathurin: Available - Thumb

Yves Missi: Out - Knee

Bryce McGowens: Out - Elbow

Trendon Watford: Out - Ankle