Memphis Grizzlies-New Orleans Pelicans Preview: Injuries, Odds, How to Watch & Starters
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The Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) and New Orleans Pelicans (4-8) meet for the second of four matchups in 2026-2027, with the Pelicans winning the first matchup earlier this month in overtime, 135-134.
Last season, the two teams split the season series, 2-2. The Grizzlies are 44-47 all-time in the regular season against the Pelicans, including 27-19 at home and 17-28 on the road.
The Pelicans are coming off a, 145-111, loss against the Brooklyn Nets.
One key matchup to watch: Grizzlies rookie power forward Cameron Boozer against the Pelicans' star, Zion Williamson. Boozer is averaging 16 points, just under 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists, while Williamson is averaging 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals per game.
Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 123-118 loss against the Denver Nuggets. In that game, Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome finished with 22 points, five assists and two rebounds, converting on nine of his 18 field goal attempts. Forward Jaylen Wells also ended up with 22 points, sinking six of his 13 shots, to go along with two rebounds and an assist.
Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 13, 7:00 p.m. CST, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana
TV: DAZN-MEM (Memphis), Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, Pelicans+ (New Orleans)
Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies -3.5 (-115), Pelicans +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Grizzlies -166, Pelicans +140
Total points scored: 235.5 (over -108, under -112)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
QUOTABLE
Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo after loss to Nuggets: "There are other things, in my opinion, that are more important from this game. For example, we were not able to disrupt them in a way that we wanted. They only had six total turnovers and had a very efficient halfcourt offense through both [Nikola] Jokic and [Jamal] Murray and I think we can take some lessons there."
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ty Jerome
G Cedric Coward
C Isaiah Stewart
F Jaylen Wells
F Cameron Boozer
PELICANS
G Jeremiah Fears
G Herb Jones
C Karlo Matkovic
F Saddiq Bey
F Zion Williamson
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back
Quinten Post: Out - Concussion
Isaiah Stewart: Available - Knee
PELICANS
Dejounte Murray: Out - Ankle
Trey Murphy: Out - Knee
Bennedict Mathurin: Available - Thumb
Yves Missi: Out - Knee
Bryce McGowens: Out - Elbow
Trendon Watford: Out - Ankle
Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.Follow tropicalblanket