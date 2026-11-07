Stewart & Pippen Jr.'s status for Grizzlies-Thunder: Injuries, Odds & How to Watch

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 6, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: DAZN, WATN ABC24 (Memphis), KSBI Channel 52 (Oklahoma)

Radio: 92.9 FM, 680 AM (Memphis), 98.1 FM (Oklahoma)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-2) and Oklahoma City Thunder (6-2) meet for the first of four matchups in 2026-2027. Last season, the Thunder won the season series, 4-0.

The Grizzlies are 35-77 all-time in the regular season against the Pacers, including 22-34 at home and 13-43 on the road.

The Grizzlies head into this regular season with somewhat of a blank slate. With Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane all playing for different teams, the Grizzlies have moved on to a young core surrounding No. 3 pick Cameron Boozer, 2024 No. 9 pick Zach Edey, 2025 No. 11 pick Cedric Coward and 2024 No. 39 pick Jaylen Wells, with veteran guard Ty Jerome running the show.

The Thunder are coming off a season where they finished with a 64-18 record, good for the best record in the league. They were eventually eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

This offseson, the Thunder drafted Aday Mara with the 12th pick and Bennett Stirtz with the 16th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Additionally, they traded Lugentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins to the Atlanta Hawks and Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons. They also re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams and gave Cason Wallace a contract extension.

Most recently, the Grizzlies are coming off a, 107-103, loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-114), Thunder -4.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +148, Thunder -176

Total points scored: 223.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo on the turnovers after loss to Pacers: "Well, some of our passes were late and that allowed their pressure defense, then, to put two on the ball, but cut off their passing lanes, some of them were those. Others were directly off the dribble that we didn't handle their ball pressure that well, and we certainly didn't use it against them well enough."

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ty Jerome

G Cedric Coward

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Cameron Boozer

THUNDER

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G Ajay Mitchell

C Isaiah Hartenstein

F Kenrich Williams

F Aday Mara

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Back

Isaiah Stewart: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Available - (Two-Way)

Jahmai Mashack: Available - (Two-Way)

Carson Cooper: Available - (Two-Way)

THUNDER

Jaylin Williams: Out - Back

Nikola Topic: Out - Back

Thomas Sorber: Out - Knee

Cason Wallace: Out - Shoulder

Chet Holmgren: Out - Knee

Jalen Williams: Out - Leg

Brooks Barnhizer: Available - Knee (Two-Way)

Josh Dix: Available - (Two-Way)

Micah Peavy: Available - (Two-Way)

STORYLINES

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Memphis Grizzlies On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket