The Memphis Grizzlies' luck fell their way in the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery.

Memphis landed the third overall pick in a loaded class, giving the franchise a chance to find a new cornerstone to replace Ja Morant, who is widely expected to be traded this offseason.

The debate over who the Grizzlies should take at No. 3 has centered on Duke forward Cameron Boozer and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson. Kansas guard Darryn Peterson will also enter the conversation if he falls past the top two picks. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa is widely expected to go No. 1, so he is not in the picture at three. Barring a trade, there is virtually no chance Memphis' pick falls outside of those four names.

The Grizzlies also own the 16th pick via Orlando from the June 2025 Desmond Bane trade and the 32nd overall pick. This projection does not include trades, though it would not be surprising to see Memphis move up from 16.

Here is a look at how the Grizzlies' draft could unfold — starting with Duke getting another win over rival North Carolina.

1st Round | 3rd pick | Duke F Cameron Boozer

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs the ball in front of UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Boozer won national player of the year as an 18-year-old true freshman at Duke, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 55.6/39.1/78.9 shooting splits. He led the Blue Devils to a 35-3 record, the ACC regular season and tournament title, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and an Elite Eight appearance. He is the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

The 6-foot-9, 253-pound Boozer profiles as an offensive hub at the four. He has strong playmaking feel for his size — at times operating as a pick-and-roll ball handler for Duke — and is polished and fundamentally sound as a scorer. He gets the most out of his size and strength close to the basket, out to the 10-12 foot range, and shoots the three well, though most of his attempts come off the catch.

Duke's Cam Boozer measured 6'8.25 barefoot and 253 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'1.5 wingspan and 9'0 standing reach.



Solid numbers across the board, including a 9'0 reach that gives him viability as a small-ball 5. pic.twitter.com/1ZSgGB7wvb — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

Defensively, Boozer is not an exceptional on-ball defender or rim protector and lacks the versatility to switch across multiple positions. His defensive impact will come through quick processing and staying one step ahead mentally.

The primary concern is his lack of above-the-rim athleticism and burst. Some worry he could fall into a tweener role where he is not athletic enough to play the modern four but too small to hold down the five full-time.

1st Round | 16th pick | Baylor Wing Cameron Carr

Carr spent his first two seasons at Tennessee, playing just 4.3 minutes per game as a freshman before a thumb injury ended his sophomore year in December 2024. He transferred to Baylor, where he broke out as a junior in 2025-26, averaging 18.9 points on 49.4/37.4/80.1 shooting splits with 6.1 three-point attempts per game.

The 21-year-old could be one of the biggest risers after the combine. He measured 6-foot-4.5 barefoot with a 7-foot-0.75 wingspan — a build that may remind Memphis fans of Cedric Coward, who came in at 6-foot-5.25 barefoot with a 7-foot-2.25 wingspan. Players with this profile, including Kawhi Leonard, Jalen Williams, and Mikal Bridges, have historically produced at a high rate in the NBA.

Baylor's Cam Carr measured 6'4.5 barefoot and 184 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'75 wingspan and 8'8 standing reach. pic.twitter.com/KTSQpoUBK9 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

His blend of length, shooting, and athleticism gives Carr the profile of a prototypical wing. What will make or break him as a pro is his consistency as a ball-handler and creator, and his ability to translate his defensive tools into actual production. He has everything needed to be a good perimeter defender, but his hands were not particularly active in college. Right now, the idea of him as an impactful wing defender is ahead of what he actually is.

There is also the option of trying to move up and target a second top-10 pick, as we explained here.

2nd Round | 2nd (32nd overall) pick | UConn C Tarris Reed Jr.

Reed was one of the breakout performers of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, helping lead UConn to the national championship game while averaging 19.5 points and 13 rebounds per game. His run was headlined by a 31-point, 27-rebound performance against Furman in the first round.

He began his career at Michigan, spending two seasons with the Wolverines before transferring to UConn for 2024-25. After starting as a sophomore at Michigan, he came off the bench as a junior with the Huskies and posted similar numbers in nearly seven fewer minutes per game. He broke out as a senior, averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Reed profiles as an old-school big man who excels as an interior finisher, rebounder, shot-blocker, and screener, with solid passing ability as a modern wrinkle. The main drawbacks are his age — he turns 23 this year — and his lack of floor spacing. He has shot 58 percent from the free-throw line for his career, showing no signs of developing a three-point shot.

In a class this deep, the 32nd pick is a player who would likely go in the first round in most years. Reed is an ideal backup big who provides insurance for Zach Edey and fits exactly what Memphis asks of its centers. He would have a chance to become the second successful UConn senior the Grizzlies have found in the second round, joining Cam Spencer from 2024.