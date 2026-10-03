Memphis Grizzlies trim the guard room again

We never got to see D'Angelo Russell in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

It appears we won't see Jordan Hawkins either.

The former first-round pick out of UConn is now looking for another team, less than a month after the Grizzlies acquired the guard from the New Orleans Pelicans, along with Micah Peavy, a second round pick and a second round pick swap. That trade cost the Grizzlies two players who didn't figure into their future, including veteran Taj Gibson, who has since required.

It's basically been a whole lot of bookkeeping, though there was some hope that Hawkins would break into the back of the Grizzlies roster for the start of the season, since he had shown elite shooting ability in college. But it hasn't entirely translated to the pros and, according to ESPN, the sides agreed to part to allow Hawkins to try to latch on with another team -- perhaps one of the handful that is keeping a two-way slot open.

Sep 28, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Hawkins (19) speaks to members of the Media at Memphis Grizzlies media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move, after the Russell release, gets the Grizzlies down to 17 standard contracts -- which means two more players still need to go by the start of the season.

Peavy would also seem to be on the spot, along with Kris Murray, who was thrown into the Ja Morant trade. Or it's possible the Grizzlies could make a consolidation trade; Walter Clayton Jr., another former first round pick who was acquired from Utah in February in the Jaren Jackson Jr. swap, appears safe, but anything is possible.

Such is the nature of rebuilding. The Grizzlies are taking looks, and shots, at many faded prospects who were highly regarded coming out of college but didn't pan out in their first NBA places. Taylor Hendricks and OMax Prosper are two others who got significant time during the Grizzlies' mess of 2025-26, in which they seemed to have different starters every night of the spring.

Both will need to build on promising moments to stick around as Memphis builds back up.

What is clear is that Ty Jerome has established himself as the likely lead guard for 2026-27, following a strong finish to last season once he finally returned from injury; and Scotty Pippen Jr. (should he stay healthy) and shooter Cam Spencer will undoubtedly be in the mix for minutes.

As for Hawkins, we will see where he gets a third chance, with his second one not amounting to much beyond a Media Day photo.