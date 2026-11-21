For many NBA fans, the suprise start to the season for Memphis Grizzlies has been one of the more fun storylines to watch this season. However, what makes it even more fun is they way in which they are doing it. A mixture of efficicient ball movement, undeniable team chemistry, and the consistency to hit quality looks at the bucket has been the calling card of this Grizzlies team so far.

But even more surprising is just how rare the Grizzlies level of offensive production has been to start the season, both in terms of the franchise and the NBA. The Grizzlies are currently the best offensive team in the league by many metrics. And the key reason has been how effective they have been shooting the basketball.

No team in the Tracking Era has gotten more points per jump shot than Memphis has been getting this season pic.twitter.com/YjsqatvsxR — ALL NBA Podcast (@ALLCITY_NBA) November 21, 2026

Some, such as DaMichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal, had a good feeling that this Grizzlies roster could be among the best shooting rosters the franchise has ever had. However, even the most optimistic Grizz fans and media likely could not have predicted the Grizzlies to be leading the NBA in PPG, 3P%, FT%, and OFF RTG a month into the 2026-2027 season. And yet that is exactly what this Grizzlies roster is currently doing, accumulating win after win in the process.

But what is even more eye-opening about how well this Grizzlies offense is playing is that it is operating at historic levels.

The 2026-2027 Memphis Grizzlies are the first team in NBA history to



-Produce 120 or better Offensive Rating

-Shoot 39% or better from 3

-Shoot 83% or better from free throw line

-Produce 60% or better TS%



Through the first 15 games of a single season — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) November 19, 2026

The past 16 games for the Grizzlies has literally been their best stretch of offense in franchise history



The 122.8 OFF RTG and .613 TS% are the best marks for each over any 16 game period in franchise history



Not start of the season, ANY 16 game stretch in franchise history — Shawn Coleman (@StatsSAC) November 20, 2026

The level of shooting and offensive quality that the Grizzlies are producing has very rarely been seen at the start of a season in the history of the NBA. Furthermore, the last 16 games has literally been the best stretch of shot quality ever in the history of the Grizzlies franchise. For a franchise and fanbase that has been searching for a consistently elite offense for decades, this level of play carries even more significance and enjoyment.

And the key has been the three point production. In every aspect of shooting threes based off ball movement, this Grizzlies team is proving to be elite. Whether it be from the corner, spotting up, above the break, they are hitting their open shots. And they are doing it at such a high level that they could make more history tonight.

If Memphis hits 15+ threes and makes above 40% of their threes overall, it will be the eighth straight game they will meet that threshold. That will be a new NBA record. And again, with how many times in franchise history inconsistent three point shooting has limited the ceiling of Grizzlies teams, that is quite an accomplishment for such a young roster.

It's Almost Across the Board

And that is the most exciting point about all of this production. It is the direct result of so many young players leveling up their level of offensive quaility. Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells are among the best shooting wings in the league. Cam Spencer has combined his historic shooting accuracy with elite passing efficency. Cam Boozer's processing and Zach Edey's screening also helps to create space and quick transitions to shots that allow the Grizzlies to make the most of their opportunities.

Unfortunately, the past 48 hours have been a bit sobering it terms of this historic offensive run continuing. Another big factor has been relatively good health for many of the Grizzlies best shooters and offensive players. However, recent injuries to GG Jackson, Jerami Grant, and now Boozer could limit the overall consistecy of the offense, especailly as the schedule gets tougher.

But again, the most significant takeaway for the near and long term future for the Grizzlies from this historic stretch offense is not all the benchmarks they have reached. For a young roster embarking on a new era. it is the growing confidence and chemistry they have as a team that should result in a consistent above average to elite offense moving forward.

And with how much fun this team is having right now, there is no doubt they want to keep the offensive success rolling for good.