Cedric Coward just threw down a career night for the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-and-forth star-studded affair against the Philadelphia 76ers during a national TV spot on NBC and Peacock.



After fifteen points and nine boards in the first half, the Memphis rookie wing didn't stop there, finishing with: 28 PTS - 16 REB (6 OREB) - 2 AST on 7/11 2P - 2/3 3P - 6/6 FT



This game marked Cedric Coward's sixth double-double of his rookie season, taking the rookie lead.



Cedric's 28 points, 16 total rebounds, 6 offensive rebounds, and 10 defensive rebounds were all career-highs for the Memphis Grizzlies' #11 overall pick last summer.



An instinctual defender and knockdown shooter whose overall strength, smarts, and versatility round out a style of play beyond his years, Cedric Coward shows up in the spotlight time and time again like a seasoned vet for the Grizzlies.



Cedric Coward gives Memphis a ready-made wing to build around

Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) shoots for three during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images



Maxey, Embiid, George combine for 93 points; Coward, Morant, Jackson combine for 83 points.



Morant's 18 4th quarter points versus Maxey's Sixers was the most of any Memphis player this season, counting towards his total tally of 40 points overall, frying Sixer after Sixer in the clutch.



Before Ja stole the show, though, Cedric Coward was putting on arguably his best performance of the season.



Coward feared not attacking the former MVP in Embiid, finding himself crashing the glass with Joel standing in the way for the offensive board one possession, before Cedric rose up and hammered home the putback poster slam on Embiid for a highlight of the night



The Grizzlies rookie wing was nailing big threes, scoring points at the rack and at the line, slamming jams and making cuts to the rack throughout the night.

CEDRIC COWARD PUT BACK DUNK. 😤



pic.twitter.com/bjLnlQ6ECd — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 31, 2025

His 6th offensive rebound of the game gave the team one last shot to win the game before overtime; the unforced error losing the ball on a decelerating drive didn't help, though.



Coward got a clean look to tie the game in overtime with a three that he missed after fellow standout rookie VJ Edgecombe hit the go-ahead triple with five seconds left; the game had to end eventually.



Still, Coward's shot contests can be felt everywhere all the time on defense, especially when he's moving around and roaming around like he's got as many extra arms as Spider Man 2 Villain, Doc Ock.



At least he got to throw down the hammer to break his own career high late in the fourth quarter.

CEDRIC COWARD COAST TO COAST



CAREER HIGH 28 POINTS pic.twitter.com/L3MNntnIav — eric (@EricTweetsNBA) December 31, 2025

Bringing two-way impact as a smart, lengthy team-first defender with all-around scoring skills finishing well on twos, threes, and free throws while pulling down his fair share of rebounds, Coward is already a well-rounded player with sound two-way feel, showing a high floor and legit star potential depending on how high he can push his scoring, shooting, and defensive levels.



Pairing this rookie big wing with the Grizz' impressive collection of talent, especially the starting five of Ja Morant‘s clutch downhill shot creation; Jaren Jackson Jr.’s unicorn rim protection, scoring versatility, floor-spacing abilities; Jaylen Wells intense perimeter defense on the wing, and Zach Edey mismatch rim-rolling smashabilities creates an intriguing young core for Memphis going forward.