Cedric Coward embarrasses Embiid, excels overall in OT loss
In this story:
Cedric Coward just threw down a career night for the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-and-forth star-studded affair against the Philadelphia 76ers during a national TV spot on NBC and Peacock.
After fifteen points and nine boards in the first half, the Memphis rookie wing didn't stop there, finishing with: 28 PTS - 16 REB (6 OREB) - 2 AST on 7/11 2P - 2/3 3P - 6/6 FT
This game marked Cedric Coward's sixth double-double of his rookie season, taking the rookie lead.
Cedric's 28 points, 16 total rebounds, 6 offensive rebounds, and 10 defensive rebounds were all career-highs for the Memphis Grizzlies' #11 overall pick last summer.
An instinctual defender and knockdown shooter whose overall strength, smarts, and versatility round out a style of play beyond his years, Cedric Coward shows up in the spotlight time and time again like a seasoned vet for the Grizzlies.
Cedric Coward gives Memphis a ready-made wing to build around
Maxey, Embiid, George combine for 93 points; Coward, Morant, Jackson combine for 83 points.
Morant's 18 4th quarter points versus Maxey's Sixers was the most of any Memphis player this season, counting towards his total tally of 40 points overall, frying Sixer after Sixer in the clutch.
Before Ja stole the show, though, Cedric Coward was putting on arguably his best performance of the season.
Coward feared not attacking the former MVP in Embiid, finding himself crashing the glass with Joel standing in the way for the offensive board one possession, before Cedric rose up and hammered home the putback poster slam on Embiid for a highlight of the night
The Grizzlies rookie wing was nailing big threes, scoring points at the rack and at the line, slamming jams and making cuts to the rack throughout the night.
His 6th offensive rebound of the game gave the team one last shot to win the game before overtime; the unforced error losing the ball on a decelerating drive didn't help, though.
Coward got a clean look to tie the game in overtime with a three that he missed after fellow standout rookie VJ Edgecombe hit the go-ahead triple with five seconds left; the game had to end eventually.
Still, Coward's shot contests can be felt everywhere all the time on defense, especially when he's moving around and roaming around like he's got as many extra arms as Spider Man 2 Villain, Doc Ock.
At least he got to throw down the hammer to break his own career high late in the fourth quarter.
Bringing two-way impact as a smart, lengthy team-first defender with all-around scoring skills finishing well on twos, threes, and free throws while pulling down his fair share of rebounds, Coward is already a well-rounded player with sound two-way feel, showing a high floor and legit star potential depending on how high he can push his scoring, shooting, and defensive levels.
Pairing this rookie big wing with the Grizz' impressive collection of talent, especially the starting five of Ja Morant‘s clutch downhill shot creation; Jaren Jackson Jr.’s unicorn rim protection, scoring versatility, floor-spacing abilities; Jaylen Wells intense perimeter defense on the wing, and Zach Edey mismatch rim-rolling smashabilities creates an intriguing young core for Memphis going forward.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK