The Memphis Grizzlies are going through a difficult season, but things are looking up after back-to-back wins.

The two victories helped push the Grizzlies up two spots in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's latest power rankings. The team sits at No. 22 after being No. 24 last week.

"The Grizzlies have been without Ja Morant for all but six minutes of the last five games, and Jaren Jackson Jr. (ankle) has missed the last two. But they won them both, taking advantage of a couple of other Western Conference teams – the Kings and Mavs – near the bottom of the standings," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Grizzlies will have some opportunities for more wins when they head out on a four-game trip that begins Wednesday and takes them through New Orleans, L.A. and Sacramento. They’re 4-0 against the other six Western Conference teams that currently have losing records."

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey and Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Grizzlies beginning to turn things around

The teams ranked ahead of the Grizzlies are the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

The good thing about the Grizzlies' progress is that they are getting healthier and they have reason to grow. They have already gotten starting center Zach Edey back and they will be even better once Morant and Jackson return.

"While Morant and Jackson (and others) are out, the Grizzlies have now had Zach Edey back for four games, and they’ve outscored their opponents by 17.4 points per 100 possessions in the big man’s 101 minutes on the floor," Schuhmann wrote.

"A lot of that success is about rebounding, with Memphis grabbing 57.8% of available boards with Edey on the floor (compared to just 49.6% with him off it). Over the last three games, the Grizzlies have outscored their opponents by 54 points (73-19) on second chances."

The Grizzlies are taking the court this week to take on the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans before an NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Black Friday. Their week concludes with a game on the road against the Kings.

