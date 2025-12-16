Grizzlies await news on Ja Morant after late injury puts damper on rout of Clippers

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant played just under 21 minutes of his team's 121-103 win over the L.A. Clippers, but his final action on the court could yield dire consequences.

With the Grizzlies running down the final minutes on their third victory over L.A. in a three-week span, Morant drove into the paint looking to extend a 116-93 advantage and accidentally kicked in his lower left leg by Clippers center Ivica Zubac. He instantly felt discomfort and limped off to the bench.

"Very infortunate. Ja tweaked his ankle there. He'll be evaluated further but don't have anything else on that," head coach Tuomas Iisalo said post-game. "Hoping for the best, obviously there for him and for the team, so little bit bitter taste from the win because of that."

The Grizzlies won the final three quarters and utilized their depth to win again at Intuit Dome, getting 31 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 27 off the bench from Cam Spencer, who shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range. Memphis shot 16-for-39 from beyond the arc (41 percent) and forced 18 Clippers turnovers.

Morant finished with 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, a block, a steal and shot 1-for-2 from 3-point range. He turned the ball over only once and had one of his best stretches just before limping off. The expectation is that he'll undergo a battery of testing on his ankle, particularly since the injury was suffered on the same leg that was affected by a calf strain that cost him 10 games over the past few weeks.

Expect the Grizzlies to err on the side of caution as a result, which means it's unlikely he'll suit up for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Memphis is already without starting center Zach Edey until early January, when he's scheduled to be re-evaluated after being diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle. Morant and Edey have played fewer than six minutes together all season.

Vince Williams Jr. started in Morant's place while he was on the mend and hit a pair of timely 3-pointers in L.A., finishing with eight points, three assists and a steal as part of the bench mob that put Monday's game out of reach. Spencer and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, also on the floor during a decisive 42-24 second-half run, dished out a team-high six assists and figure to be in line for minutes if Morant misses significant time.

Brandon Clarke, returning from right knee surgery, was ruled out after being upgraded to 'doubtful' on the injury report this week and may make his return as soon as Wednesday. He played just six games in 2023-24 but returned to play 64 games last season before another injury setback. Clarke will help Jackson and Santi Aldama fill in for Edey up front once he returns.

Morant was smiling on the bench post-game, so the hope is he avoided major injury and can get back to playing and getting back in a rhythm. News on Morant is expected to come down over the next 24-36 hours as the Grizzlies travel from L.A. to Minneapolis. Following the game against the Timberwolves, Memphis doesn't play until a Dec. 20 matchup with the Washington Wizards at FedEx Forum.

