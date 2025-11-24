How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
In this story:
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis), Altitude Sports, KTVD (Denver)
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM (Denver)
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-11) and Denver Nuggets (4-13) meet for the first of four matchups this season.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Cedric Coward
G Vince Williams Jr.
C Zach Edey
F Jaylen Wells
F Santi Aldama
NUGGETS
G Jamal Murray
G Peyton Watson
C Nikola Jokic
F Cameron Johnson
F Spencer Jones
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Jaren Jackson Jr.: Questionable - Ankle
Ja Morant: Out - Calf
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
Javon Small: Out - Toe
NUGGETS
Aaron Gordon: Out - Hamstring
Christian Braun: Out - Ankle
Julian Strawther: Out - Back
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Grizzlies +7.5 (-112), Nuggets -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +245, Nuggets -300
Total points scored: 233.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "I was very proud of our guys. There's not a group that deserves it more. We've been working very hard and trying to figure this thing out and everybody's being stretched to the limit and it's great to see a day when everything just clicks and we play great as a collective. Very very high effort, great focus defensively and offensively, setting the franchise record for assists in a game, 42, with seven turnovers only. Great ball movement, overall a great collective win."
