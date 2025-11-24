How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Denver Nuggets, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 24, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis), Altitude Sports, KTVD (Denver)

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio/680 AM (Memphis), Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM/950 AM (Denver)

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (6-11) and Sacramento Kings (4-13) meet for the first of four matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 51-59 all-time versus the Kings during the regular season, including 35-21 in home games and 16-38 in road games. The two teams met four times in the 2024-2025 regular season, with the teams splitting the season series.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Cedric Coward

G Vince Williams Jr.

C Zach Edey

F Jaylen Wells

F Santi Aldama

NUGGETS

G Jamal Murray

G Peyton Watson

C Nikola Jokic

F Cameron Johnson

F Spencer Jones

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Questionable - Ankle

Ja Morant: Out - Calf

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

Javon Small: Out - Toe

NUGGETS

Aaron Gordon: Out - Hamstring

Christian Braun: Out - Ankle

Julian Strawther: Out - Back

Spread: Grizzlies +7.5 (-112), Nuggets -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +245, Nuggets -300

Total points scored: 233.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "I was very proud of our guys. There's not a group that deserves it more. We've been working very hard and trying to figure this thing out and everybody's being stretched to the limit and it's great to see a day when everything just clicks and we play great as a collective. Very very high effort, great focus defensively and offensively, setting the franchise record for assists in a game, 42, with seven turnovers only. Great ball movement, overall a great collective win."

