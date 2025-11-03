All Grizzlies

How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Alex Toledo

Dec 9, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 9, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and 680 AM (WMFS) in Memphis, 97.1 FM The Ticket (WXYT) in Detroit, SiriusXM NBA Radio

VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (3-4) and Detroit Pistons (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 32-27 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 16-14 in road games. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, (a 131-111 home win for the Grizzlies last November and a 109-103 road win in March). Memphis has won the last nine matchups against the Pistons and 15 of the last 20.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GRIZZLIES

G Ja Morant

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

C Jock Landale

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr,

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Ausar Thompson

C Jalen Duren

F Duncan Robinson

F Tobias Harris

INJURY REPORT

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Available - Return from suspension

Ty Jerome: Out - Calf

Zach Edey: Out - Ankle

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe

Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee

PISTONS

Tobias Harris: Day-to-day - Hip

Jaden Ivey: Out - Knee

Marcus Sasser: Out - Hip

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-105), Pistons -4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +160, Pistons -192

Total points scored: 236.5 (over -105, under -115)

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Positive performance in a way that we had very high effort level, both teams had. Both teams made it difficult to score in the halfcourt." ... "Overall there were a lot of positives." ... "Whenever it felt like we were making a push closer and closer, they would get an offensive rebound and finish underneath the hoop."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI, Memphis Grizzlies On SI and Orlando Magic On SI. Additionally he is the producer and co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

MORE MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES STORIES

Ja Morant Reacts to Heroic Game-Winner in Grizzlies-Suns

Ja Morant Opens Up About 'Face of the NBA' Label

Draymond Green Does Not Hold Back on Santi Aldama After Grizzlies vs Warriors

Published
Alex Toledo
ALEX TOLEDO

Alex, who was born in Miami, is also a producer, co-host and reporter for the Five on the Floor podcast. He has covered the Heat and NBA since 2019 as a season credential holder. He studied journalism at Florida International University.

Home/News