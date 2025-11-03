How To Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Detroit Pistons, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 3, 7:00 p.m. CST, FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: 92.9 FM ESPN Radio (WMFS-FM) and 680 AM (WMFS) in Memphis, 97.1 FM The Ticket (WXYT) in Detroit, SiriusXM NBA Radio
VITALS: The Memphis Grizzlies (3-4) and Detroit Pistons (4-2) meet for the first of two matchups this season. The Grizzlies are 32-27 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 16-13 in home games and 16-14 in road games. The two teams met twice in the 2024-2025 regular season, (a 131-111 home win for the Grizzlies last November and a 109-103 road win in March). Memphis has won the last nine matchups against the Pistons and 15 of the last 20.
PROJECTED STARTERS
GRIZZLIES
G Ja Morant
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
C Jock Landale
F Jaylen Wells
F Jaren Jackson Jr,
PISTONS
G Cade Cunningham
G Ausar Thompson
C Jalen Duren
F Duncan Robinson
F Tobias Harris
INJURY REPORT
GRIZZLIES
Ja Morant: Available - Return from suspension
Ty Jerome: Out - Calf
Zach Edey: Out - Ankle
Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Toe
Brandon Clarke: Out - Knee
PISTONS
Tobias Harris: Day-to-day - Hip
Jaden Ivey: Out - Knee
Marcus Sasser: Out - Hip
Betting Lines (via DraftKings)
Spread: Grizzlies +4.5 (-105), Pistons -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline: Grizzlies +160, Pistons -192
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -105, under -115)
QUOTABLE
Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo: "Positive performance in a way that we had very high effort level, both teams had. Both teams made it difficult to score in the halfcourt." ... "Overall there were a lot of positives." ... "Whenever it felt like we were making a push closer and closer, they would get an offensive rebound and finish underneath the hoop."
